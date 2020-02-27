Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi: Day 2 results roundup - VBS Purvanchal forfeit, MDU Rohtak's men suffer second loss in a row

The second day of the Kabaddi competition at Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed the group stage fixtures resumed with eight exhilarating encounters that took place in Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. While VBS Purvanchal University had to forfeit their clash against Guru Nanak Dev University for not following the rules of the match and the men from MDU suffered their second loss in a row.

The Sushil Gulia-led Kurukshetra University opened their account in Pool B, winning their fixture by 24 points against VBS Purvanchal University 48-24 in the opening match of the second day. Despite leading by a single point in the first half, Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University comprising of Mohit Sehrawat, Surender Gill, and Vinay - lost to Rajasthan's University of Kota with the margin 34-36.

In VBS Purvanchal's second fixture of the day, the side faced an embarrassing forfeit by playing only nine players on the court. Disobeying the rule of playing a minimum of ten players on the court, the former lost the fixture against Guru Nanak Dev University. As a result, GNDU were awarded the points in the Pool B standings. Mangalore University, suffering from a 7-pointer deficit till half time, scripted a strong comeback and went on to win the Pool A match against Shivaji University by 30-29.

The opening fixture of the women's division between MG Kashi University and the University of Kolkata hadn't been played, as both teams failed to appear on match time. The women from Himachal Pradesh registered their second win of the competition, beating Mumbai University by 18 points with a scoreline of 34-16.

MDU Rohtak suffered another heartbreak, this time in the women's category as the University of Kolkata edged the former by a single point difference 28-29. The final encounter of the evening witnessed Kurukshetra University's women registering another one-sided victory against Mangalore University by 45-22.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Results, 27th February

Match 7: MG Kashi University vs. University of Kolkata - Not Played (Pool B Women)

Match 8: Kurukshetra University defeated VBS Purvanchal University 48-24 (Pool B Men)

Match 9: University of Kota defeated Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak 34-36 (Pool A Men)

Match 10: HP University defeated Mumbai University 34-16 (Pool A Women)

Match 11: University of Kolkata defeated Maharshi Dayanand University 28-29 (Pool B Women)

Match 12: Guru Nanak University defeated VBS Purvanchal University by a result of forfeit (Pool B Men)

Match 13: Mangalore University defeated Shivaji University 30-29 (Pool A Men)

Match 14: Kurukshetra University defeated Mangalore University 45-22 (Pool A Women)

