Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi: Day 3 results roundup - MDU's women qualify, Kurukshetra advance in both categories

Kabaddi competition in KIUG 2020 underway

The third day of the Kabaddi competition at Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed the completion of the group stage fixtures in the Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Kurukshetra University in both divisions advanced for the semi-final clashes, while the men from MDU Rohtak suffered an early exit from the competition.

A few matches on the final day of the league stage were cancelled as teams failed to arrive on match time. The Choudhary Bansilal University in the men's division became the second team to lose due to forfeit, as Kurukshetra gained the winning points. Shivaji University knocked out the University of Kota from Rajasthan by 26-32 to qualify from Pool A.

The men from MDU Rohtak, who got knocked out early in the league stage, ended their campaign on a winning note against Mangalore University with a scoreline of 53-47. The table-toppers from Pool B, Guru Nanak Dev University with the likes of Neeraj Narwal and Rajnish Dalal, went on to beat Kurukshetra University by 52-44.

In the women's division, the Hemchand Yadav University qualified for the semi-finals, defeating the University of Kolkata by 19-29. The women from Himachal Pradesh University continued to assert their dominance and beat Kurukshetra University by 40-28.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Results, 28th February

Match 15: Kurukshetra University defeated Choudhary Bansilal University by forfeit (Pool B Men)

Match 16: Hemchand Yadav University defeated University of Kolkata 19-29 (Pool B Women)

Match 17: Mumbai University vs. Mangalore University - Not Played (Pool A Women)

Match 18: Shivaji University defeated University of Kota 26-32 (Pool A Men)

Match 19: VBS University vs. Choudhary Bansilal University - Not Played (Pool B Men)

Match 20: University of Kolkata vs. Hemchand Yadav University - Not Played (Pool B Women)

Match 21: HP University defeated Kurukshetra University 40-28 (Pool A Women)

Match 22: MD University defeated Mangalore University 53-47 (Pool A Men)

Match 23: Guru Nanak University defeated Kurukshetra University 44-52 (Pool B Men)

Match 24: MD University vs. MG Kashi University - Not Played (Pool B Women)

