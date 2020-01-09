Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi Day 1 results roundup

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 - Day 1

The kabaddi event of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 kicked off today in Guwahati as the young stars of the kabaddi world got an opportunity to prove themselves on the big stage. The first day of the competition featured several lopsided matches, while the match between the U-17 girls of Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh proved to be a closely contested battle.

Heavyweights Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana began their respective campaigns on a winning note and in this article, we have a look at the results of the kabaddi event on day 1 of the Khelo Indian Youth Games 2020.

Under-17 Boys

The first encounter of the U-17 boys category as part of Khelo India 2020 saw Haryana and Assam facing off in a match that witnessed Haryana inflicting a crushing 63-18 loss over their rivals. In the opening match of Group B, Rajasthan defeated Karnataka 44-29.

Bihar overcame a challenge from Delhi in a close encounter of Group B as the final scoreline read 35-31 in favor of Bihar. Also, Maharashtra got the better of Chhatisgarh by a 51-28 margin in the second Group A encounter.

Under-17 Girls

Haryana's girls got their team off to a dream start in the kabaddi tournament as they squashed Kerala 61-24 in a Group A encounter. In the other Group A match of the U-17 girls section, Tamil Nadu edged Madhya Pradesh 34-32.

In Group B, Chattisgarh beat Assam 30-17 in the morning session. Delhi and Bihar played out a thriller in the evening match of Group B as Bihar beat their opponents by just 3 points to register their first victory.

Under-21 Boys

Chandigarh defeated Assam 54-33 in the first fixture of Group A and Gujarat lost their first match to Maharashtra 42-50 in the other Group A match. Chandigarh have taken the top spot on the standings because of their superior score difference.

In Group B, Telangana defeated Tamil Nadu by a 42-34 margin. In the game played later in the evening, Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh 51-36.

Under-21 Girls

Himachal Pradesh defeated Assam 40-20 in the first Group A match of this category while Group B's encounter saw a lopsided match between Haryana and Karnataka, which the former won 51-18.

In the second session of the opening day, Uttar Pradesh slayed Tamil Nadu in a low-scoring encounter as the former scored 24 points while conceding only 19. In the Group B clash, Chattisgarh defeated Rajasthan 44-38.