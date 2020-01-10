Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi Day 2 results roundup

Khelo India Youth Games - Kabaddi

Haryana continued their dominance on the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 kabaddi event as they registered big wins in all the categories. Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh played out the first tie of the tournament as there was nothing to separate the two sides in the U-17 girls category.

Later in the day, Delhi and Kerala's U-17 girls' match ended in a stalemate as well, proving the top level of competition on display at the ongoing tournament. With quite a few exciting matches taking place on the second day of the competition, here are all the results of from the kabaddi event at the end of Day 2 of the event.

U-17 Boys

In the opening match of the morning session, Haryana crushed Maharashtra 44-16 as the former cemented their top spot in the Group A points table.

In group B, Rajasthan began their day on a winning note as they registered a 40-36 win against Bihar and, in the process, clinched their second win in a row. In the second session of the day's play, Delhi defeated Karnataka by a 29-19 margin.

U-21 Boys

Gujarat recorded their first win in the tournament as they routed Chandigarh 62-41 in a high-scoring encounter. Maharashtra, who defeated Gujarat yesterday, continued their momentum against Assam inflicting a crushing 43-12 defeat on the minnows.

In Group B, Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 42-26 while in the other fixture, Uttar Pradesh registered a 32-25 victory over Telangana.

U-17 Girls

Haryana girls maintained their supremacy on the kabaddi mat as they overcame the challenge from Bihar and defeated them 65-25. And, as mentioned above, the game between Delhi and Kerala produced no winners with the scoreline reading 31-31.

In the other group, Tamil Nadu and Assam played a low-scoring thriller where the south Indian side beat the hosts 22-18. Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh's game ended in a tie.

U-21 Girls

In the group A, Uttar Pradesh showed were in no mood to relent as they beat their Assamese hosts 34-21. Himachal Pradesh registered their second consecutive win by defeating Tamil Nadu 30-19.

Haryana defeated Chattisgarh 37-31 in the first Group B match of the U-21 girls category whereas, in the match played later, Karnataka edged Rajasthan 34-32.