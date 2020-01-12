Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi Day 3 results roundup

Khelo India Youth Games - Kabaddi

After two action-packed days on the kabaddi mat, the action continued on the third day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 as Gujarat recorded their first win of the tournament while Haryana maintained their dominance in all the categories.

Unfortunately, hosts Assam's U-17 side could not register a win today as their losing streak continued. Yet, there was a little positive they took away at the end of the day as the U-17 girls team registered victories in two close matches.

Here's a look at the result roundup from the third day of kabaddi action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

U-17 Boys

Haryana continued their winning momentum as part of their Group A clashes as they defeated Chattisgarh 39-26 in the opening encounter on day 3. In the other Group A encounter, Maharashtra crushed the hosts Assam 48-17.

Shifting focus to Group B, Rajasthan overcame a challenge from Delhi and defeated them 37-33 while Bihar beat Karnataka 31-17 to finish the group stage on a high.

U-21 Boys

The Maharashtra side established their supremacy in Group A by recording a 39-30 victory against Chandigarh. Gujarat opened their account on the points table by beating Assam 46-24 in a lopsided match.

In Group B, Uttar Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu 38-28 whereas the game between Haryana and Telangana ended 64-25 in Haryana's favour.

U-17 Girls

Haryana beat Delhi as the former registered a 41-17 victory in their Group A clash. In the second Group A match, Bihar defeated Kerala with the scoreline of 30-21.

In another clash, Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in a low-scoring thriller against Chattisgarh. The south Indian state scored 19 points while conceding only 15 points. In the evening match, Assam recorded their first win by defeating Madhya Pradesh 25-22.

U-21 Girls

Himachal Pradesh defeated Uttar Pradesh 24-21 in a match which went down to the wire while Assam upset Tamil Nadu 25-24 in yet another nail-biting encounter.

In the group B games, Chattisgarh outplayed Karnataka and defeated them 27-23 while Haryana ended their group stage encounters with a 51-27 win over Rajasthan.