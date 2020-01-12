Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi finals set to take centre stage in Guwahati

Haryana have reached all the competition finals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The Kabaddi competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 has reached its pinnacle as the event has reached the finals stage to be held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education complex in Sonapur, Assam.

The action on 12th January saw eight semifinals take place across the four different categories - U-17 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys. The thrilling action ensued throughout the day as the teams gave their best to make it to the gold medal matches.

The state of Haryana proved to be the most successful one, maintaining their status as the epicentre of Indian kabaddi. All the four teams of the Harayana state have managed to reach the finals for all the age categories.

U-17 Boys from Haryana made quick work of their competition from Bihar triumphing with a 59-23 scoreline whereas the lads from Rajasthan pulled off a major coup against Maharashtra winning 55-51. In the girls event, Haryana defeated Chhatisgarh with a thumping 52-21 score whereas Tamil Nadu secured their spot in the final with a 32-16 win over Bihar.

Maharashtra U-21 boys banked on strong performances from Panjak Mohite, Aslam Inamdar and Shubham Shinde to outclass Uttar Pradesh. They set up a clash against Haryana in the gold medal match who overcame the challenge from Chandigarh in a thrilling match won in the extra time after scores were tied at 39-39 at full time.

For the girls, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana set up their final clash as they defeated Chhatisgarh and Uttar Pradesh respectively in the semi finals.

Kabaddi schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - Haryana vs Tamil Nadu (Girls U-17 Gold Medal Match)

1:00 PM - Haryana vs Rajasthan (Boys U-17 Gold Medal Match)

1:40 PM - Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana (Girls U-21 Gold Medal Match)

2:15 PM - Haryana vs Maharashtra (Boys U-21 Gold Medal Match)