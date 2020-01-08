Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi - Schedule & Group Classification Announced

KIYG 2019 Kabaddi Final: Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu

The Kabaddi event in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will commence from 9th January 2020 and culminate on 13th January 2020, which will take place in LNIPE Sonapur, Guwahati.

The event promises to uplift the next Kabaddi stars from the grassroots level as a platform to provide them with future opportunities. The likes of Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith Kumar, Sushant Sail, Sourabh Patil, and Sushil Gulia made a name for themselves in the Pro Kabaddi League after their maiden stint with Khelo India Youth Games last year.

Kabaddi Group Classification of U-17 & U-21 Teams (Boys and Girls)

In the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games held in Pune last year, Chattisgarh (U-17) and Himachal Pradesh (U-21) emerged victorious in the girl's category. On the other hand, Haryana (U-17) and Chandigarh (U-21) clinched gold in the boys' final matches.

A total of 192 players from the Under-17 and Under-21 age group will participate in the competition with boys and girls categories. The winners from the final will get awarded with the gold medal, and the runners-ups will settle with the silver. Each team will play a total of three league stage matches, where the top-2 will qualify for the semi-finals.

Below is the schedule of the Kabaddi event in Khelo India Youth Games 2020:

9th January 2020: Thursday

Morning Session:

09:30 AM: Haryana vs. Assam (Group A BOYS U-17)

09:30 AM: Rajasthan vs. Karnataka (Group B BOYS U-17)

09:30 AM: Chandigarh vs. Assam (Group A BOYS U-21)

10:30 AM: Haryana vs. Kerala (Group A GIRLS U-17)

10:30 AM: Chhattisgarh vs. Assam (Group B GIRLS U-17)

10:30 AM: Tamilnadu vs. Telangana (Group B BOYS U-21)

11:30 AM Himachal Pradesh vs. Assam (Group A GIRLS U-21)

11:30 AM Haryana vs. Karnataka (Group B GIRLS U-21)

11:30 AM Maharashtra vs. Gujarat (Group A BOYS U-21)

Evening Session:

03:00 PM: Chattisgarh vs. Maharashtra (Group A BOYS U-17)

03:00 PM: Delhi vs. Bihar (Group B BOYS U-17)

03:00 PM: Uttar Pradesh vs. Telangana (Group B BOYS U-21)

04:00 PM: Delhi vs. Bihar (Group A GIRLS U-17)

04:00 PM: Tamilnadu vs. Madhya Pradesh (Group B GIRLS U-17)

05:00 PM: Uttar Pradesh vs. Tamilnadu (Group A GIRLS U-21)

05:00 PM: Rajasthan vs. Chhatisgarh (Group B GIRLS U-21)

10th January 2020: Friday

08:00 AM: Haryana vs. Maharashtra (Group A BOYS U-17)

08:00 AM: Rajasthan vs. Bihar (Group B BOYS U-17)

08:00 AM: Uttar Pradesh vs. Telengana (Group A BOYS U-21)

09:00 AM: Haryana vs. Bihar (Group A GIRLS U-17)

09:00 AM: Chattisgarh vs. Madhya Pradesh (Group B GIRLS U-17)

10:00 AM: Tamilnadu vs. Haryana (Group B BOYS U-21)

10:30 AM: Uttar Pradesh vs. Assam (Group A GIRLS U-21)

10:30 AM: Haryana vs. Chhatisgarh (Group B GIRLS U-21)

10:50 AM: Maharashtra vs. Assam (Group A BOYS U-21)

11:30 AM: Chhatisgarh vs. Assam (Group A BOYS U-17)

11:30 AM: Delhi vs. Karnataka (Group B BOYS U-17)

11:35 AM: Chandigarh vs. Gujarat (Group B BOYS U-21)

12:20 PM: Himachal Pradesh vs. Tamilnadu (Group A GIRLS U-21)

12:30 PM: Delhi vs. Kerala (Group A GIRLS U-17)

12:30 PM: Tamilnadu vs. Assam (Group B GIRLS U-17)

12:50 PM: Rajasthan vs. Karnataka (Group B GIRLS U-21)

11th January 2020: Sunday

Morning Session:

09:30 AM: Haryana vs. Chhatisgarh (Group A BOYS U-17)

09:30 AM: Rajasthan vs. Delhi (Group B BOYS U-17)

09:30 AM: Chandigarh vs. Maharashtra (Group A BOYS U-21)

10:30 AM: Haryana vs. Delhi (Group A GIRLS U-17)

10:30 AM: Chhatisgarh vs. Tamilnadu (Group B GIRLS U-17)

10:30 AM: Gujarat vs. Assam (Group B BOYS U-21)

11:30 AM: Himachal Pradesh vs. Uttar Pradesh (Group A GIRLS U-21)

11:30 AM: Haryana vs. Rajasthan (Group B GIRLS U-21)

Evening Session:

01:30 PM: Tamilnadu vs. Uttar Pradesh (Group A BOYS U-21)

02:20 PM: Haryana vs. Telangana (Group B BOYS U-21)

03:00 PM: Bihar vs. Karnataka (Group B BOYS U-17)

03:00 PM: Maharashtra vs. Assam (Group A BOYS U-17)

04:00 PM: Bihar vs. Kerala (Group A GIRLS U-17)

04:00 PM: Madhya Pradesh vs. Assam (Group B GIRLS U-17)

05:00 PM: Tamilnadu vs. Assam (Group A GIRLS U-21)

05:00 PM: Chhatisgarh vs. Karnataka (Group B GIRLS U-21)

12th January 2020: Monday

01:00 PM: Winner of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (BOYS U-17)

01:30 PM: Winner of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (BOYS U-21)

02:00 PM: Winner of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (GIRLS U-17)

02:20 PM: Winner of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (BOYS U-21)

03:00 PM: Winner of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (BOYS U-17)

03:00 PM: Winner of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (GIRLS U-21)

05:00 PM: Winner of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (GIRLS U-17)

05:00 PM: Winner of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (GIRLS U-21)

13th January 2020: Tuesday

11:00 AM: GIRLS U-17 Final

01:00 PM: BOYS U-17 Final

01:40 PM: GIRLS U-21 Final

02:15 PM: BOYS U-21 Final