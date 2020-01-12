Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi semifinals preview, schedule, when & where to watch, live stream details & timings

Vijay Sain

Pankaj Mohite raiding against Gujarat

The Kabaddi competition of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 has progressed towards the knockout stages after the completion of the league stage fixtures at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur, Assam.

A total of 48 matches took place among the four categories (Under-17 Boys, Under-17 Girls, Under-21 Boys, and Under-21 Girls) in three days to determine the semi-finalists set to clash on 12th January 2020.

Teams from Maharashtra and Haryana (Under-21 Boys) depicted their stronghold on the mat by remaining unbeaten in the group-stages. The Sourabh Patil-led Maharashtra managed to thump the defending champions Chandigarh 39-30 on the third day of the competition.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh outsmarted the runners-up of last year Tamil Nadu by a 38-28 scoreline. Also, Chandigarh (Group A) and Uttar Pradesh (Group B) with two wins in three outings also managed to land a spot in the semifinals.

In the Under-17 Boys category, Haryana and Rajasthan paved their way towards the knockouts with three wins in three matches from their respective groups. Bihar and Maharashtra sneaked into the semifinals in the same category.

While Haryana and Tamil Nadu topped the points table from the Under-17 Girls category, Chhattisgarh and Bihar emerged as surprise entrants in the knockouts. Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from Group A (Under-21 Girls) qualified along with Chhattisgarh and Haryana from Group B.

Semi-Finals: Schedule (12th January 2020)

01:00 PM: Haryana vs. Bihar - Semifinal 1 (Boys U-17)

01:30 PM: Maharashtra vs. Uttar Pradesh - Semifinal 1 (Boys U-21)

02:00 PM: Haryana vs. Chhattisgarh - Semifinal 1 (Girls U-17)

02:20 PM: Haryana vs. Chandigarh - Semifinal 2 (Boys U-21)

03:00 PM: Rajasthan vs. Maharashtra - Semifinal 2 (Boys U-17)

03:00 PM: Himachal Pradesh vs. Chhattisgarh - Semifinal 1 (Girls U-21)

05:00 PM: Tamilnadu vs. Bihar - Semifinal 2 (Girls U-17)

05:00 PM: Haryana vs. Uttar Pradesh - Semifinal 2 (Girls U-21)

When & Where To Watch

Only the semi-final fixtures of the Under-21 Boys category will be telecasted on the fourth day of the Kabaddi event as part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi. Online users may watch the live telecast on the Hotstar app.