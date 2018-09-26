Kirloskar Brothers to be the Co-sponsor of Puneri Paltan Team

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) will co-sponsor the Puneri Paltan team for the second time for the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), India's leading pump manufacturer, will again co-sponsor the Puneri Paltan, representing Pune, in the 6th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which will be held from 7th October 2018 to 6th January 2019. The company, which co-sponsored the Paltan in the last season in 2017, will thus be reaffirming the brand association with the team.

The official announcement of the association was done by Mr. Anurag Vohra, India Business Head, KBL, at a ceremony held in Pune on Sep 26th, 2018.

On the occasion, Mr. Vohra remarked "We are extremely delighted to again co-sponsor the Puneri Paltan team for the second year in a row. We feel honoured to be associated with the traditional Indian sport. There is a large similarity between KBL and Kabaddi. KBL, this year, is celebrating its 130 years of existence and the advent of Kabaddi as a competitive sport can also be traced back to the early 20th century. Kabaddi is a sport that requires a lot of strength, intelligence, speed, and strategy. KBL products are also known in the market for their reliability, durability, performance, and innovation. Both embark a sense of "Make in India" feeling and yes, both are representing Pune on the global stage. Kabaddi has made its foray into the international arena and so has KBL with 8 plants in India and 7 plants abroad. We are confident of a stupendous performance of the Puneri Paltan and wish them all the best."

Mr. Vohra also pointed out how the popularity of the PKL is growing year on year with the franchise garnering the second highest viewership in the country after cricket and how PKL is one of the primary rural games to garner fame in urban areas as well.

PKL is a franchise-based professional kabaddi league in India founded in 2014 and, this season will feature a total of 12 teams. Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan team will play its first match of PKL VI against U Mumba on 6th October in Chennai.

About Kirloskar Brothers Limited:

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is a world-class pump, valve and turbine manufacturing company with expertise in engineering and manufacture of systems for fluid management. Established in 1888 and incorporated in 1920, KBL is the flagship company of the US$ 2.1 billion Kirloskar Group. KBL, a market leader, provides complete fluid management solutions in the areas of water supply, building & construction, power plants, industry, irrigation, oil & gas and marine & defense. The company engineers and manufactures industrial, agriculture and domestic pumps, valves, motors, and turbines.