The 1st day (February 5) of the Kabaddi competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 kicked off in Abhay Prashal, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh (boys) and defending champion Haryana (girls) opened their accounts with emphatic victories over Chandigarh and Maharashtra respectively.

In the boys' category, Uttar Pradesh secured an emphatic 64-26 win against Chandigarh in the opener in Pool B. In the Pool A fixture, Vijay Kumar scored a resilient Super-10 and Manjeet High-5, which led Rajasthan to register a remarkable victory over Madhya Pradesh by 55-33. In another clash, Maharashtra emerged victorious against Bihar 38-32.

The final match in the same category witnessed Delhi knocking off Chandigarh 59-30 in Pool B.

Haryana got off to a dream start in the girls' category as they squashed Maharashtra 42-35 in Pool B. The Pool B match between Bihar and Chandigarh saw a one-sided beatdown by the former with a scoreline of 59-24.

The action continued in the girls' category with Madhya Pradesh beating Telangana 46-28 in Pool A. The final clash of the evening (Pool B) witnessed Himachal Pradesh getting the upper hand over West Bengal by 45 - 32.

Day 1 results of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Kabaddi event

Boys Results: 5th February, 2023:

Match 1: Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 64 - 26 (Pool B)

Match 2: Rajashtan defeated Madhya Pradesh 55 - 33 (Pool A)

Match 3: Maharashtra defeated Bihar 38 - 32 (Pool A)

Match 4: Delhi defeated Chandigarh 59 - 30 (Pool B)

Girls Results: 5th February, 2023:

Match 1: Haryana defeated Maharastra 42 - 35 (Pool A)

Match 2: Bihar defeated Chandigarh 59 - 24 (Pool B)

Match 3: Madhya Pradesh defeated Telangana 46 - 28 (Pool A)

Match 4: Himachal Pradesh defeated West Bengal 45 - 32 (Pool B)

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode

