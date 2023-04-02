KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Day 3 Results Roundup 

At the end of Day three (April 1) of the KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series. Ahmednagar and Mumbai district teams remain unbeatable after thrashing Latur and Raigad district teams respectively by huge margins. The day also witnessed the first tied contest of the campaign, where Sangli and Pune district teams shared points between them.

The Tigers from Kolhapur earned their first victory of the campaign with a seven-point victory over Palghar, who have scored only two points and are yet to register a win. At the bottom of the table, the Latur district team stood with no wins and a Score Difference of -105.

The highlight of the day was the raiding duo of Ahmednagar. Praful Zaware and Shivam Patare, who scored 31 raid points together, and demolished Latur's tackling unit.

Match 10 between Sangli District Sindh Sonic and Pune District Palani Tuskers is our Contest of the Day. The game was highly competitive between the two teams where Vrushabh Salunkhe of Sangli scored a Super-10 and 12-point contributions from Aryan Rathod and Krishna Shinde of Pune became key contributors from their respective teams.

Though Pune were leading the contest at half-time by 8 points, Vrushabh, along with successful contributions from his teammates, ensured that the points got shared between the two teams.

All eight teams in Pool A will play their fourth game today and will aim to deliver their top-notch performances in the remaining matches.

Day 3 Results of Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 (April 1, 2023)

Match 9 - Ahmednagar District Periyar Panthers defeated Latur District Vijayanagara Veers by 68-24

Match 10 - Pune District Palani Tuskers and Sangli District Sindh Sonics tied for 26-26

Match 11 - Kolhapur Tadoba Tigers beat Palghar Kaziranga Heroes 45-38

Match 12 - Mumbai Upnagar Murthal Magnets defeated Raigad District Maratha Marvels by 54-19

Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Live Streaming on Fancode app.

Poll : 0 votes