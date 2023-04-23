KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Day 4 Promotion Round Results

Four high-competitive contests led the KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 on Sunday (April 23) which started with Kolhapur's victory over Mumbai Shahar from the barest of the margins, followed by Nanded's nine-point win over Thane.

Mumbai Upnagar won their second match of the Promotion Round after defeating Pune by three points. In the final contest of the day, the undefeatable Panthers of Ahmednagar thrashed Nashik District Dwarka Defenders by 12 points

Ahmednagar and Kolhapur lead the points table in this round with 24 and 16 points, respectively. Tejas Maruti Patil of Kolhapur crossed the 150 raid points mark and is the third-best Raider of the season with 152 raid points, and has a tremendous chance to become the Top Raider by passing Mitesh Shashikant Kadam with 194 raid points.

18 raid points by Tejas Maruti Patil ensured a thrilling victory for the Kolhapur District Tadoba Tigers. He made only three unsuccessful raids in the match.

Nanded's Ajit Chavan scored a Super-10 to help his team secure a win against Thane. In the contest, he scored 10 touchpoints and five bonus points and made only two unsuccessful raids.

Prafull Zaware of Ahmednagar scored a Super-10 against the already struggling Nashik District Dwarka Defenders and made sure that Ahmednagar continued their winning momentum. He scored 12 touchpoints and a bonus point.

With a score difference of 82, Ahmednagar leads the points table, while the bottom three teams; Pune, Thane, and Nashik have the worst score difference of -26, -21, and -51, respectively.

Results Of Day 4 Promotion Round (April 23, 2023)

Match 97: Kolhapur defeated Mumbai Shahar by 43-41

Match 98: Nanded defeated Thane by 38-29

Match 99: Mumbai Upnagar defeated Pune by 32-32

Match 100: Ahmednagar defeated Nashik by 41-2

