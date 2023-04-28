On the inaugural day (April 27) of the Playoffs, Nashik District Dwarka Defenders finally witnessed a win over after seven matches, making sure that they proceed ahead in the Playoffs. The day started with Nanded's victory over Thane, which was followed by Mumbai Shahar's victory over Mumbai Upnagar in the first and second Qualifier respectively.

The last two contests of the day were Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2, where Palghar and Nashik beat Pune and Raigad respectively. With this defeat, Pune and Raigad were eliminated from the tournament.

Top performers of the day in the winning cause were Rahul Savar, who contributed 18 points for Palghar. Nashik's Akash Shinde's 14-point lethal raiding performance, and Nanded's Raiding-Duo; Akshay and Ajit's 24-point performance.

Results Of Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Playoffs Day 1 (April 27, 2023)

Qualifier 1: Nanded defeated Thane by 39-36

Qualifier 2: Mumbai Shahar defeated Mumbai Upnagar by 33-31

Eliminator 1: Palghar defeated Pune 44-41 (in extra time)

Eliminator 2: Nashik defeated Raigad by 44-36

Playoffs fixtures of April 28, 2023

Qualifier 3 - Ahmednagar vs Nanded - 10:00 AM

Qualifier 4 - Kolhapiur vs Mumbai Shahar - 12:00 PM

Eliminator 3 - Thane vs Palghar - 2:30 PM

Eliminator 4 - Mumbai Upnagar vs Nashik - 4:30 PM

