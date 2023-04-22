The second match-day (April 21) of KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 in the Promotion Round saw close encounters and a one-sided contest, where Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Mumbai Shahar, and Pune secured victories against their counterparts Mumbai Upnagar, Nanded, Nashik, and Thane respectively.

While the top three teams, Ahmednagar, Mumbai Shahar, and Kolhapur are undefeated in this round, the story is the opposite for Mumbai Upnagar, Nanded, and Nashik, who are yet to open their winning accounts. Thane District and Pune DIstrict have a solitary victory in one of their two league matches.

Though all eight of these teams have qualified for the Playoffs, still winning is something they must aim to gain confidence and qualify at a much higher position to have a competitive edge over their counterparts.

In the opening match of day two of the Promotion round, Kolhapur secured a win against Mumbai Upnagar by a scoreline 37-35.

In the second encounter of the day, lethal raiding-duo, Aditya Shinde and Prafull Zaware of Ahmednagar, scored 35 points and dominated Nanded throughout the contest, which ended with a scoreline of 51-42.

In the third fixture of the day, Mumbai Shahar registered their second win of the competition, beating Nashik by 17 points with a scoreline of 51-34. Mumbai Shahar's Jatin Vinde scored a Super-10 (13 points), and demolished Nashik's defense with Shardul's 20 raid points, helping Mumbai Shahar to register consecutive victories.

Pune District emerged victorious 36-30 against Nashik District in the fourth game of Friday.

Results of Promotion Round Day 2 of Yuva Kabaddi Series (21st April 2023)

Match 89: Kolhapur defeated Mumbai Upnagar by 37-34

Match 90: Ahmednagar defeated Nanded by 51-42

Match 91: Mumbai Shahar defeated Nashik by 51-34

Match 92: Pune defeated Thane by 36-30

