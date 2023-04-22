It was a perfect Saturday for the Kabaddi fans, where four competitive fixtures were played on the third matchday (April 22) of the Promotion Round of KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023. The day witnessed victories for Nanded, Pune, Ahmednagar, and Mumbai Upnagar teams against Mumbai Shahar, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Thane respectively.

After securing three consecutive victories, Ahmednagar District Periyar Panthers are undefeated, while Nashik District Dwarka Defenders stand at the bottom of the table with no points. Though all eight of these teams are in the Playoffs, the habit of winning will be a crucial element before proceeding for the Playoffs, and all teams will aim to win maximum matches from their remaining quota.

Nanded's Ajit Chavan was the best performer of the day as he scored 20 raid points against Mumbai Shahar and took his team to a win. Four more contests are lined-up to make Sunday a fantastic one for Kabaddi fans via the YKS arena.

Results of Promotion Round Day 3 of Yuva Kabaddi Series (23rd April 2023)

Match 93: Nanded defeated Mumbai Shahar by 51-26

Match 94: Pune defeated Nashik by 43-34

Match 95: Ahmednagar defeated Kolhapur by 48-25

Match 96: Mumbai Upnagar defeated Thane by 42-23

of Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023

Poll : 0 votes