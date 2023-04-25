KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 on Tuesday (April 25) started with Kolhapur's defeat after two consecutive victories. The Thane District Hampi Heroes comfortably beat the Kolhapur District Tadoba Tigers. The match was followed by Ahmednagar's sixth consecutive win in this round, as they confirmed their finish in the top spot after defeating Mumbai Shahar.

The day's third match between Pune and Nanded ended with a scoreline of 32-32. Pune are in sixth, while Nanded are at third position in the points table.

In the day's final match, the hunt for a win continues for Nashik District Dwarka Defenders, who lost their sixth game in a row after being defeated by Mumbai Upnagar by a 10-point margin.

Moreover, Kolhapur's Tejas Maruti Patil is now the second-best raider of the season with 170 raid points, 24 points behind the top-raider, Mitesh Shashikant Kadam of Dhule District Chola Veerans.

Results Of Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Day 6 Promotion Round (April 25, 2023)

Match 97: Thane defeated Kolhapur by 41-22

Match 98: Ahmednagar defeated Mumbai Shahar by 35-32

Match 99: Nanded vs Pune match tied with a scoreline of 32-32

Match 100: Mumbai Upnagar defeated Nashik by 43-33

