KMP Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Promotion Round Day 7 Results and Playoffs fixtures

The final matchday of the Promotion Round saw the Ahmednagar Panthers lose their winning momentum, but they finished first in the points table. The day started with Mumbai Shahar's victory over Pune, which was followed by Nanded's emphatic 20-point victory over Mumbai Upnagar.

The major surprise of the day came in the third match when Thane District Hampi Heroes ended the six-match win streak of Ahmednagar District Periyar Panthers by a 10-point margin.

Kolhapur made sure that Nashik enters the Playoffs with no wins in the Promotion round. Nashik District Dwarka Defenders finished eighth in the points table with a score difference of -96. The Playoffs will commence tomorrow (April 27) where four matches will be played.

Playoffs fixtures of April 27, 2023

Qualifier 1 - Nanded vs Thane - 10:00 AM

Qualifier 2 - Mumbai Shahar vs Mumbai Upnagar - 12:00 PM

Eliminator 1 - Pune vs Palghar - 2:30 PM

Eliminator 2 - Nashik vs Raigad - 4:30 PM

Playoffs Format

The journey to the Playoffs will not be a straight path for the 10 teams who have qualified. 8 Promotion round and 2 Relegation round teams will battle against each other for one last time to get their hands on the trophy.

Teams from the Relegation round and the bottom two teams from the Promotion round will have to win 4 consecutive matches to reach the Finals. While other teams who are in better positions will have to win fewer matches to make their place in the finals.

Results Of Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Day 7 Promotion Round (April 26, 2023)

Match 109: Mumbai Shahar defeated Pune by 45-39

Match 110: Nanded defeated Mumbai Upnagar by 47-27

Match 111: Thane defeated Ahmednagar by 31-21

Match 112: Kolhapur defeated Nashik by 46-36

