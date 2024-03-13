LAT vs NAS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Latur District vs Nashik District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 38

Latur District (LAT) will lock horns with Nashik District (NAS) in Match 38 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Thursday, March 14. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Latur District are fifth in the points table with five points and a set difference of -13, courtesy of one win and a loss. They won their season opener against Dharashiv District 35-31 and lost their second match 32-49 against Sangli District.

Nashik District, meanwhile, are third in the points table with seven points and a score difference of 28, having won and lost one match apiece. They lost the opening encounter of Pool B against Kolhapur District 37-33 and followed it up with a 33-point win against Dharashiv District in their latest outing.

Match Details

Match: Latur District vs Nashik District, Match 38, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 14, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Latur District

Ravikum Salve, Sarthak Ghote, Sunil Sadhav, Aditya Bharde, Samadhan Sonkamble, Abhishek Kedase, Sohel Shaikh, Vishal Gaikwad, Mohsin Shaikh, Rohit Pawar, Yogesh Ghatkar, Tushar Mane, Abhay Uttam, Ajinkya Katle, Dhiraj Gavle, Kunal Kardile, Laxman Kadam, Narsing Kondre, Pradip Akangire, and Pranav Bhatikare.

Nashik District

Pawan Bhor, Dayaneshwar Shelke, Krushna Pansare, Kuldeep Sonawane, Prasad Patait, Rohit Patel, Rushikesh Gadakh, Sahil Nile, Shashikant Barkand, Sujal Pawar, Ganesh Gite, Ishwar Pathade, Omkar Pokale, Hemant Sansare, Shivparesh Thore, Tejas Suryavanshi, Harish Kekan, Jayesh Patil, Shivkumar Borgode, and Siddhant Sandanshiv.

Probable Playing 7s

Latur District

Pradip Akangire, Rohit Pawar, Aditya Bharde, Ajinkya Katle, Abhaysing Tawar, Abhishek Kedase, Tushar Mane

Nashik District

Shivkumar Borgode, Shashikant Barkand, Ishwar Pathade, Pawan Bhor, Omkar Pokale, Siddhant Sandanshiv, Ganesh Gite

LAT vs NAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omkar Pokale, Ajinkya Katle, Siddhant Sandanshiv, Rohit Pawar, Ishwar Pathade, Pradip Akangire, Shivkumar Borgode.

Captain: Pradip Akangire| Vice-captain: Rohit Pawar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omkar Pokale, Ajinkya Katle, Abhaysing Tawar, Uttam, Shashikant Barkand, Tushar Mane, Pradip Akangire, Pawan Bhor.

Captain: Shashikant Barkand | Vice-captain: Omkar Pokale