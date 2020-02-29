Madhya Pradesh announce men's squad for the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

A Kabaddi match in the Madhya Pradesh Kabaddi League

The Madhya Pradesh Amateur Kabaddi Association has named a 12-member men's squad for the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. The yearly event will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan starting from 2nd March till 6th March 2020.

In a surprising turn of events, the association has decided to drop former Pro Kabaddi player Mahesh Goud and opt for a young side. The team has gone ahead with the sensational raider Manoj Bali, who had scored three Super-10s in the inaugural edition of the Madhya Pradesh Kabaddi League. Bali, known for his incredible jumps and breath-taking escaping skills, will once again lead his state as the main raider for the upcoming event.

Yashwant Yadav, who featured in the Indian camp for the 2019 South Asian Games, will also represent Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming event. Along with him, Deepak Chandravanshi is the second player to have retained his spot from last year's squad.

Madhya Pradesh had a forgetful outing in the 66th Senior Nationals held last year in Roha, Maharashtra, and managed to notch up just a single win in three outings. They lost their opening match against Telangana by a single point margin, with the final score reading 42-43. Despite making a comeback against BSNL where they were down 46-16, Madhya Pradesh went on to lose against Karnataka 42-25, resulting in their early elimination from the competition.

The side is aiming for a decent outing in the event with a plethora of young players, and here is the squad that will represent Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Men's Team:

Saif Ali Khan, Ravi Bhadkare, Yashvant Yadav, Jai Patel, Nirmal Goud, Pratik Goud, Deepak Chandravanshi, Manoj Kumar Bali, Yash Raj Singh, Abhishek Saini, Sonu Singh, and Arpit Singh

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for more details on the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 squads and latest updates.