Madhya Pradesh Kabaddi League 2018: Summary, Playoffs Preview, LIVE Telecast on TV, Dates & Timing

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 277 // 11 Aug 2018, 11:48 IST

M.P. Kabaddi League has been a blockbuster hit and more than 500 people have participated.

The phenomenal success of Pro Kabaddi resurged the sport from its roots to turn it into nation's second-biggest adored sport and a global phenomenon. In order to provide a limelight to the local emerging talents, an exciting league kicked off for the first time in Central India namely the M.P. Kabaddi League organized by Plum Sports and Digiana Group from August 7th to August 12th.

The tournament being held at the Abhay Prashal Stadium, Indore also saw music director Salim Sulaiman, Shakti Kapoor and famous singer Hardy Sandhu be a part of the event. Pro Kabaddi players such as GB More, Rohit Kumar Chaudhary, Ravi Kumar, Mahesh Goud, Amit Singh Chhillar have participated in the league so as to influence the encouragement of the game of soil which is now played on the mat.

Gwalior Ke Maharajas (Red) vs Rewanchal Rajas

Star-studded Gwalior Ke Maharajas which comprise of Mahesh Goud and Preetam Chhillar qualified as the table-toppers of Pool A after losing their match to Indori Yodhas in just a 1 point margin (53-52) came back strong and beat Rewanchal Rajas and Khandwa Ke Khiladi (58-24) in a one-sided encounter. Ravi Sharma has been awarded Best Defender award for 2 matches.

Indori Yodhas which have produced the finest defender in Nitin More won against Gwalior Ke Maharajas and Khandwa Ke Khiladi but lost to Rewanchal Rajas (39-42) and gained the 2nd spot from Pool A.

Bhavani Rajput, a new exciting raider has led his team, Bhopali Nawabs to the top spot of Pool B as they won against Jabalpur Janbaaz (54-32) and Sagar Sultans but lost to Ujjaini Dhakad in a close fight (33-34).

Shashank Wankhede's Ujjaini Dhakad has played all 3 encounters in a tight finish after winning their first two encounters and lost their one encounter to gain the 2nd spot in Pool B.

Points Table of Pool A and Pool B after the group stage matches.

The matches are being telecasted on NEO Sports and online updates are being regularly provided on Kabaddi360 Instagram page. The semi-finals will take place on 11 August 2018 and the finals on 12 August 2018. The winning team will be awarded ₹11 lakhs and the runners-up will be ₹5 lakhs. Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari will be performing live on the night of the finals. The entry in the stadium is free for all and can get their passes from BookMyShow app.

This ongoing event comprises of 8 teams play within the span of 5 days

Here is the information you need to know:

Semi-Finals:

Match no. 1: Gwalior Maharajas vs. Ujjaini Dhakad (07:05 IST)

Match no. 2: Bhopali Nawabs vs. Indori Yodhas (08:05 IST)

Venue: Abhay Prashal Stadium, Indore, M.P.

LIVE Telecast: NEO Sports

The finals will witness a closing ceremony ahead of the encounter between the winners of the semi-finals clash.