Maharana Sangh, Indapur emerge as champions of Puneri Paltan’s Bol Kabaddi Inter-club Kabaddi Tournament in Pune

As a part of its endeavour to promote Kabaddi at grassroot levels, Puneri Paltan, under its IP, Bol Kabaddi, organised the Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship at The Mills, Behind Sheraton Grand, Sangamwadi, Pune.

The championship was organized in association with Pune Kabaddi Federation. With 16 teams participating, the championship received an overwhelming response. The tournament was a grand success.

The winner of the tournament was Maharana Sangh, Indapur who received a prize of Rs.11,000 and a trophy followed by the runner’s up of the tournament, Abhijit Dada Krida Pratishthan who were awarded Rs.7,000 and a trophy. The 3rd and 4th place winners received Rs. 3,500 each. The final score line was 24-20. Aniket Wagh of Maharana Sangh team emerged as the best raider and Deepak Sharma of Abhijit Dada Krida Pratishthan team emerged as best defender of the championship.

Commenting on the occasion, Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports said, “By means of this tournament, we wanted to connect with our fans in Maharashtra and provide a platform for the talented Kabaddi players of Maharashtra. We were thrilled to see the passion and skills displayed by these young players who will form the next generation of Kabaddi players. We thank Pune for the love and support they have shown towards Puneri Paltan.”

This initiative was much appreciated by the participating teams and their coaches. The tournament received an overwhelming response. Many athletes expressed their desire to be part of more such tournaments. The venue was a fun-filled atmosphere with onlookers who were energetically cheering for their favourite teams.

Puneri Paltan, with these efforts is committed to harness talent of the talented players across Maharashtra. With renewed enthusiasm and vigour, Puneri Paltan’s solid squad has just begun their power-packed journey and displayed brilliant performances in the seventh edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

The team’s home leg will commence in Pune from 14th September 2019 – 20th September, 2019 and the home leg matches will be held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge – Balewadi. Fans can book their tickets on Book My Show for the Paltan’s home leg matches.