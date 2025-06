Maharashtra Inter-District Youth Championship 2025: Full Schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Inter-District Youth Championship is all set to be played from July 1 to July 27. All 100 matches of the tournament will be played at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Kreeda Sankul in Mumbai.

Ad

The tournament will be held in a single round-robin format with all 12 teams facing the other 11 teams once during the league stages. The top teams in the points table will secure a place in the quarter-finals, scheduled to take place on July 25.

The winners of quarter-final matches will meet each other in the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on July 25 and July 26. However, the winners of both semi-finals will meet in an all-important final on July 27.

Ad

Trending

Maharashtra Inter-District Youth Championship 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 1: Palghar vs Mumbai Shahars, 10am

Match 2: Mumbai Upnagars vs Ratnagiri, 11:30am

Match 3: Raigad vs Nashik, 6:30pm

Match 4: Nandurbar vs Beed, 8pm

Wednesday, July 2

Match 5: Kolhapur vs Sangli, 10am

Match 6: Thane vs Ahmednagar, 11:30am

Match 7: Palghar vs Mumbai Upnagars, 6:30pm

Match 8: Mumbai Shahars vs Ratnagiri, 8pm

Ad

Thursday, July 3

Match 9: Mumbai Upnagars vs Raigad, 10am

Match 10: Ratnagiri vs Nashik, 11:30am

Match 11: Nandurbar vs Kolhapur, 6:30pm

Match 12: Sangli vs Thane, 8pm

Friday, July 4

Match 13: Palghar vs Ratnagiri, 10am

Match 14: Mumbai Shahars vs Raigad, 11:30am

Match 15: Mumbai Upnagars vs Nashik, 6:30pm

Match 16: Nandurbar vs Sangli, 8pm

Saturday, July 5

Match 17: Palghar vs Raigad, 10am

Match 18: Mumbai Shahars vs Nashik, 11:30am

Match 19: Mumbai Upnagars vs Nandurbar, 6:30pm

Match 20: Kolhapur vs Ahmednagar, 8pm

Ad

Sunday, July 6

Match 21: Raigad vs Nandurbar, 10am

Match 22: Palghar vs Nashik, 11:30am

Match 23: Mumbai Shahars vs Beed, 6:30pm

Match 24: Mumbai Upnagars vs Kolhapur, 8pm

Monday, July 7

Match 25: Sangli vs Ahmednagar, 10am

Match 26: Kolhapur vs Thane, 11:30am

Match 27: Ratnagiri vs Raigad, 6:30pm

Match 28: Mumbai Upnagars vs Beed, 8pm

Tuesday, July 8

Match 29: Palghar vs Nandurbar, 10am

Match 30: Mumbai Upnagars vs Thane, 11:30am

Match 31: Mumbai Shahars vs Kolhapur, 6:30pm

Match 32: Ratnagiri vs Sangli, 8pm

Ad

Wednesday, July 9

Match 33: Mumbai Shahars vs Sangli, 10am

Match 34: Palghar vs Ahmednagar, 11:30am

Match 35: Raigad vs Beed, 6:30pm

Match 36: Nashik vs Kolhapur, 8pm

Thursday, July 10

Match 37: Raigad vs Kolhapur, 10am

Match 38: Nashik vs Thane, 11:30am

Match 39: Beed vs Sangli, 6:30pm

Match 40: Mumbai Upnagars vs Ahmednagar, 8pm

Friday, July 11

Match 41: Palghar vs Beed, 10am

Match 42: Ratnagiri vs Nandurbar, 11:30am

Match 43: Raigad vs Ahmednagar, 6:30pm

Match 44: Mumbai Shahars vs Mumbai Upnagars, 8pm

Saturday, July 12

Ad

Match 45: Mumbai Shahars vs Thane, 6:30pm

Match 46: Palghar vs Sangli, 8pm

Match 47: Ratnagiri vs Ahmednagar, 9:30pm

Sunday, July 13

Match 48: Beed vs Kolhapur, 6:30pm

Match 49: Palghar vs Thane, 8pm

Match 50: Raigad vs Sangli, 9:30pm

Monday, July 14

Match 51: Ratnagiri vs Kolhapur, 10am

Match 52: Nashik vs Beed, 11:30am

Match 53: Nandurbar vs Ahmednagar, 6:30pm

Match 54: Beed vs Thane, 8pm

Tuesday, July 15

Match 55: Nashik vs Sangli, 10am

Match 56: Palghar vs Kolhapur, 11:30am

Match 57: Beed vs Ahmednagar, 6:30pm

Ad

Match 58: Mumbai Shahars vs Nandurbar, 8pm

Wednesday, July 16

Match 59: Ratnagiri vs Thane, 10am

Match 60: Mumbai Upnagars vs Sangli, 11:30am

Match 61: Raigad vs Thane, 6:30pm

Match 62: Mumbai Shahars vs Ahmednagar, 8pm

Thursday, July 17

Match 63: Nashik vs Nandurbar, 10am

Match 64: Ratnagiri vs Beed, 11:30am

Match 65: Nandurbar vs Thane, 6:30pm

Match 66: Nashik vs Ahmednagar, 8pm

Friday, July 18

Match 67: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Match 68: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Match 69: TBC vs TBC, 6:30pm

Match 70: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Ad

Saturday, July 19

Match 71: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Match 72: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Match 73: TBC vs TBC, 6:30pm

Match 74: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Sunday, July 20

Match 75: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Match 76: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Match 77: TBC vs TBC, 6:30pm

Match 78: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Monday, July 21

Match 79: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Match 80: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Match 81: TBC vs TBC, 6:30pm

Match 82: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Tuesday, July 22

Match 83: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Ad

Match 84: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Match 85: TBC vs TBC, 6:30pm

Match 86: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Wednesday, July 23

Match 87: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Match 88: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Match 89: TBC vs TBC, 6:30pm

Match 90: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Thursday, July 24

Match 91: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Match 92: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Match 93: TBC vs TBC, 6:30pm

Match 94: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Friday, July 25

Quarter Final: TBC vs TBC, 10am

Quarter Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Ad

Semi Final: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Saturday, July 26

Semi Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Playoffs: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Sunday, July 27

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8pm

Maharashtra Inter-District Youth Championship 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Maharashtra Inter-District Youth Championship 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Maharashtra Inter-District Youth Championship 2025: Full Squads

Nandurbar

Ad

Sagar Gawade, Ayush Kadam, Sarang Unde, Pruthviraj Patil, Sushant Shinde, Riddesh Sangle, Asim Shaikh, Pratik Gaikar, Tejas Raut, Yash Wayase, Rutik Jadhav, Ravindra Mane, Omkar Parbhane, Rahul Mashale.

Nashik

Ishwar Pathade, Swayam Malode, Dayaneshwar Shelke, Vaibhav Devkar, Aniket Karate, Sachin Deshmukg, Ashish Pole, Prasad Mate, Vedant Sabale, Swapnil Jadhav, Aniket Thambore, Prashan Pawar, Krushna Pansare, Avinash Rathode.

Mumbai Upnagar

Yash Dongre, Om Kudale, Arshad Chaudhary, Abhijeet Wadhaval, Dinesh Yadav, Shivansh Gupta, Prasant Pawar, Amit Chavan, Sudhanshu Shinde, Rupesh Jadhav, Sanjeet Pandit, Soham Punde, Rohan Shedge, Siddhant Pore.

Ad

Kolhapur

Avadhut Patole, Dhanjay Bhosale, Omkar Patil, Saiprasad Patil, Subham Repe, Sujal Hegde, Chandrakanth Jagtap, Suhash Mohite, Yasharaj Jadhav, Aditya Masal, Atul Shaikh, Samrath Deshmukh, Satish Walkunje, Jivan Kamble.

Mumbai Shahar

Shardul Patil, Shankar Salunkhe, Aashish Badad, Punit Desai, Rupesh Salunkhe, Kaustubh Talwalkar, Tushar Shinde, Aditya Ghoderao, Bhavesh Mahajan, Vinamra Lad, Sai Chougule, Divesh Gavali, Nirgun Khapare, Atharva Kamble.

Beed

Sandesh Deshmukh, Saurabh Rathod, Shankar Maighane, Shubham Garje, Shashikant Dhas, Riyaj Shaikh, Rutik Devkate, Rohan Kekan, Vitthal Sontakke, Suyog Aute, Harsh Suryawanshi, Rohan Lone, Tohid Sheikh, Prem Sanap.

Ad

Palghar

Yash Nimbalkar, Piyush Patil, Yogesh Morse, Vijay Babulkar, Harsh Meher, Dipanshu Tandel, Pushkar Patil, Om Patil, Ajay Bendre, Arif Shaikh, Nirbhay Kini, Raj Singh, Nakul Korada, Jasmeet Raut.

Ahmednagar

Saurav Maid, Abhishek Pawar, Sanket Kalate, Abhay Kharade, Vishal Bramhane, Shreyash Phasle, Somnath Bedke, Yuvaraj Gaware, Hrishikesh Date, Shreyansh Shinde, Vedant Undre, Ayush Bhansali, Abhijit Salunke, Sagar Edke.

Thane

Kshitij Thombare, Vignesh Choudhary, Aftab Mansuri, Jeet Singh, Prince Tiwari, Aditya Pilani, Pranav Patil, Suraj Kamble, Afrudin Shaikh, Aryan Patil, Harsh Bhohir, Swaroop Shaluke, Aniket Dalvi, Prasad Bombale.

Ad

Raigad

Raj More, Sahil Keni, Aryan Mhatre, Manthan Mhatre, Smit Mhatre, Jay Patil, Abhishek Bhoir, Samir Hirve, Sarthak Thale, Harsh Surankar, Chinmay Patil, Niraj Misal, Anirudha Bhosale, Samadhan More.

Ratnagiri

Paras Patil, Shripad Kumbhar, Atharv Dhumal, Shailesh Yedage, Aryan Kamble, Sujan Kansare, Shubham Kadam, Amarsigh Kashyab, Mayur Kolambe, Pranay Sawant, Saksham More, Yash Juvale, Shridip Karnde, Raj Bhosle.

Sangli

Omkar Rathod, Hemant Jagtap, Vyankatesh Wadar, Aditya Yesgude, Navaj Desai, Ashpak Attar, Omkar Jangam, Adesh Suryawanshi, Birudev Shendage, Rohit Ugar, Omkar Koli, Rishikesh Ugar, Pranav Patil, Amit Phalake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More