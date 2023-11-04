Men's Kabaddi at National Games 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 37th National Games began on October 25 in Goa with an inauguration by the honorable Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi. Kabaddi, one of India's beloved sports, commenced on November 3 and will end on November 7 at the Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium.

With the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League, the standard and quality of kabaddi in the nation have increased tenfold. This year, eight teams will contest for medals in the men's edition and are split into two pools.

Pool A consists of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, and Punjab. Pool B consists of Services, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Haryana. The teams will battle it out in a round-robin fashion before heading to the knockout stages.

The Men's Kabaddi event began on November 3, with Maharashtra taking on Punjab in the opening match.

The top two teams from Pool A and B will face off in the semifinals on November 6 and the winners from those matches will progress to the final, set to take place on November 7.

At the 36th National Games in 2022, Uttar Pradesh emerged winners when they beat Maharashtra 27-23 in the final.

Men's Kabaddi National Games 2023 full schedule (all times in IST):

Match 1: Maharashtra vs Punjab, November 3, 17:00

Match 2: Goa vs Uttar Pradesh, November 3, 18:00

Match 3: Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh, November 3, 19:00

Match 4: Haryana vs Services, November 3, 20:00

Match 5: Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu, November 4, 11:00

Match 6: Goa vs Services, November 4, 12:00

Match 7: Chandigarh vs Punjab, November 4, 16:00

Match 8: Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh, November 4, 17:00

Match 9: Tamil Nadu vs Punjab, November 5, 11:00

Match 10: Goa vs Haryana, November 5, 12:00

Match 11: Maharashtra vs Chandigarh, November 5, 16:00

Match 12: Uttar Pradesh vs Services, November 5, 17:00

Match 13: Semifinal 1, November 6, 12:00

Match 14: Semifinal 2, November 6, 17:00

Match 15: Final, November 7, 12:00

Men's Kabaddi National Games 2023: Live Streaming Details

The 37th National Games is being telecast live on DD Sports TV Channel for Indian viewers and streamed on the JioCinema App, National Games Goa 2023's Youtube channel, and the Prasar Bharati Sports Youtube channel.