Mount Litera Zee school crowned champions of KBD Juniors season 3 in Patna

Youngsters from the Mount Litera Zee School celebrate their win

Showcasing passion and intensity for the sport of Kabaddi, KBD Juniors Season 3 city finals in Patna saw the toughest team – Mount Litera Zee School emerge victorious by a 25– 17 margin against Lauriston Valley School. Yash Raj was the Top Raider with 9 Raid points and Raj Kumar LVS was the Top Defender with 3 Tackle points as they led their team to a comfortable win.

The young guns of Kabaddi entertained the crowd with their impressive skills and fighting spirit. In a brilliantly orchestrated game, the students from Mount Litera Zee School demonstrated skill and strength on the mat showcasing the toughness of the sport which led them to a 8 - point victory.

Prior to the city finals, the two semi-final matches witnessed Lauriston Valley School prove their mettle against BD Public School and Mount Litera Zee School winning against Loyola High School.

Patna Pirates' star all-rounder Vikas Jaglan was present at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna to cheer the young kabaddi players of Patna. He handed over the trophy to the winning team and applauded each teams’ performance.

He said, “KBD Juniors Season 3 is a great initiative by PKL to build and nurture the future talent of kabaddi and I’m truly humbled to be a part of it. All the kids have displayed great skills and I would like to congratulate the winning team, Mount Litera Zee School. This is a great platform that encourages young talent, provides the right platform to showcase talent and build the game for the next generation.’’

The schools in fray for the coveted title of Patna city champions included Lauriston Valley School, Foundation Academy, Loyala High School, Mount Litera Zee School, Shemford Futuristic School, Millenium World School, B.D. Public School and Open Minds – A Birla School.