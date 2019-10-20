Mount Litera Zee School from Patna are the national winners of KBD Juniors 2019

Mount Litera clinch the title in KBD juniors

KBD Juniors is an initiative started by Star Sports – India’s leading sports broadcaster to encourage young budding Kabaddi players to be a part of the sport that has its roots in India. KBD Juniors aims to grow the traditional sport of kabaddi as well as instill values of fitness and outdoor sports in the upcoming generation.

Both Mother Khazani Public School, Delhi and Mount Litera Zee School, Patna were the champions of their respective cities. They represented their schools nationally and proved their mettle by winning Zone A and Zone B and reaching the finals of KBD Juniors 2019. Both teams were unbeatable in the group stage of the finals and the stage was set for the toughest battle of the league.

The young guns of Kabaddi from Mother Khazani Public School, Delhi and Mount Litera Zee School, Patna entertained the crowd with their impressive skills and fighting spirit. Through KBD Juniors, the kids got an opportunity to portray their Kabaddi skills at a national level and represent their school showing their strength and skill exceptionally on the mat to prove that they were the toughest team. Both teams played brilliantly but in the end Mount Litera Zee School, Patna rose to the occasion and beat their opponents with a score line of 42 – 32.

Mother Khazani Public School, Delhi coach, Rakesh Kumar said, “It was a tough competition, the boys tried hard but after the second half we lost a few points which dropped our momentum. The morale went down and then the boys were not able to recover from thereon. We came a long way and I’m proud of the team for reaching the finals and representing the school nationally”.

Winning coach, Tikeshwar Sahu of Mount Litera Zee School, Patna said, “Emerging as winners after such a tough competition is a good feeling. To reach the finals and then win the tournament nationally is a great achievement for the boys, school and myself. It’s a great platform for the kids to showcase their talent nationally and build their confidence in playing the sport in the future. The students played according to the situation and were able to beat the Delhi team due to their grit and hard work”.

12 teams were part of KBD Juniors 2019 Nationals, fighting for the top position, these were Government Sr. Secondary Scholl, Panchkula, Vadanta International School, Jaipur & The Andhra Education Society’s School, Hyderabad, Pawar Public School Pune, Mother Kazhani Convent School, Delhi, Udgam School for Children, Ahmedabad, Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Evaans Matriculation SR. SEC School, Lord’s High School, Hyderabad, Junior High School, Greater Noida, Mount Litera Zee School, Patna & KV Command Hospital School, Kolkata.