MUM vs DEL prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 8, 2024

U Mumba face Dabang Delhi KC in the 63rd game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai, on Monday (January 8) at 9 pm IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers snapped U Mumba’s five-match winning streak. Right from the first half, Panthers maintained their lead (22-13) before winning 41-31. Guman Singh stood out for the home team with a Super 10 while the rest of the players underperformed.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC are unbeaten in five games despite star Naveen Kumar’s absence. They beat the Patna Pirates 37-38 in the most recent game, taking them to fourth spot in the points table with 35 points. Captain Ashu Malik registered a Super 10, while Yogesh bagged his second Super 10.

On that note, here are three players you could opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs DEL Dream11 game.

#3 Guman Singh (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Guman Singh of U Mumba in an attempt to escape Ajit Pawar’s dash (Credits: PKL)

Guman Singh has been the strike raider for U Mumba. After registering his fourth Super 10 against the Panthers, he finds himself among the top-10 raiders.

Guman has claimed 74 raid points from 58 successful raids, including two Super raids. With a 66% raid strike rate, he has maintained a fine 8.22 average raid points/match.

Given his raiding prowess, Guman is the safe choice for the captain/vice-captain in your MUM vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 12.5 credits

Yogesh (right) in action (Credits: PKL)

Yogesh has been one of the emerging defenders of Dabang Delhi KC. He secured his second High 5 in the previous game against Patna Pirates.

Overall, he has earned 25 tackle points from 21 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. With a 58% tackle strike rate, he has a decent average of 2.5 successful tackles/match.

So, the right-corner defender is a reliable option for the captain/vice-captain role in your MUM vs DEL Dream11 team.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik has been doing great in both captaincy as well as in the raiding department. He's the “Do-or-Die” specialist of PKL10 with 20 DOD raid points.

Overall, he has bagged 86 raid points from 76 successful raids, including two Super raids. With an average of 8.6 raid points in 10 games, Ashu is the top choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your MUM vs DEL Dream11 team.

