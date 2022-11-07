MUM vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 64

U Mumba takes on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 64th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, November 7, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

U Mumba's winning run was halted by the Patna Pirates in their previous encounter, as they were beaten 34-31 by the PKL 8 runner-ups. In the absence of Guman Singh, U Mumba couldn't get enough touchpoints when raiding and that ended up making the difference with the Pirates getting two all-outs to U Mumba's one.

Meanwhile, Jaipur got a much-needed win in their last encounter against Dabang Delhi KC, beating them 45-40. They had a very comfortable lead for the most part of the match, thanks to a superb raiding display led by Arjun Deshwal and ably supported by Rahul Chaudhari. However, they let Delhi come back into the game in the second half, a mistake they'll be keen to avoid against U Mumba.

MUM vs JAI Match Details

The finalists of the inaugural season of PKL will go head-to-head in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 64

Date and Time: November 7, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs JAI Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: L W W W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W L L L W

MUM vs JAI Probable Playing 7

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh/Heidarali Ekrami, Ashish, Mohit, Jai Bhagwan, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 64

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal returned to form with a 16-point haul against Dabang Delhi. He looks good to secure another Super 10 and extend this good run.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush has been solid in the left corner for Jaipur all season and has amassed 33 tackle points in 10 matches, just one less than skipper Sunil Kumar. He should have another busy outing and pick up plenty of tackle points.

All-Rounder - Jai Bhagwan

In Guman Singh's absence, Jai Bhagwan has been one of U Mumba's leading raiders along with Ashish. Even when Guman returns, Jai Bhagwan has offered plenty of value in both the raiding and tackling departments. He looks likely to be the highest point-scorer among the all-rounders.

MUM vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Surinder Singh

5 Must-Picks for MUM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 64

Player Name Ashish Surinder Singh Arjun Deshwal Sunil Kumar Ankush

MUM vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Both teams have some top defenders, with Surinder Singh and Sunil Kumar especially very highly owned. It would be very risky to go without them in your teams for this match.

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Ankush, Surinder Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Harendra Kumar.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Ashish.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh.

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Rinku, Mohit, and Sunil Kumar.

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal, and Ashish.

Captain: Sunil Kumar. | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

