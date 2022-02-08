×
MUM vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 103

Can U Mumba continue their winning momentum against the Pirates? (Image Courtesy: PKL/Facebook)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Feb 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Preview

The 103rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will feature a battle between three-time champions Patna Pirates and Season 2 winners U Mumba. The two teams contested the Season 3 finale, where Patna prevailed over U Mumba.

U Mumba will be entering this match on the back of a two-point win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The Mumbai-based franchise was on a two-match losing streak heading into the battle against the Thalaivas.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are on a three-match winning streak in Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the moment. They registered convincing wins over Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors in their previous three games.

In the first meeting between the Pirates and U Mumba earlier in the PKL 8 season, the Pirates cruised to a comfortable 43-23 win. Vice-captain Neeraj Kumar stole the show with eight tackle points.

Kumar received great support from raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin, both of whom contributed seven points. Even left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh chipped in with a High 5.

Abhishek Singh fought like a lone warrior for U Mumba, scoring eight points in the game.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Match 103, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith Kumar, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin, Guman Singh.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Sachin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sunil, Harendra Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Guman Singh.

Captain: Abhishek Singh | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
