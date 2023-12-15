MUM vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 15, 2023

U Mumba will square off with Patna Pirates in the 23rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on Friday at 8 PM IST.

U Mumba have not been up to the mark in this season so far. They started off well with a 34-31 win over UP Yoddhas. However, they failed to perform in the following games and lost to Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan by 37-39 & 32-43, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates have been doing well so far. After two consecutive wins, Bengal Warriors handed them their first loss in the previous game by 60-42. Sachin Tanwar and Sudhakar M were the top raiders with 14 points, while Krishan Dhull executed four successful tackles.

U Mumba are ranked 11th in the points table eyeing their first win, while the sixth-ranked Pirates will look to get back into winning ways.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 13.5 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action (credits: PKL)

U Mumba’s Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has made a splash in his PKL debut. He's not only dominating the offense with 23 raid points and a Super 10 in 20 successful raids but also proving his defensive worth with two successful tackles.

Lock Zafardanesh in as your captain/vice-captain before it's too late! His 51% strike rate is a game-changer for your MUM vs PAT Dream11 team.

#2 Ankit (PAT) - 13.5 credits

Ankit in action (credits: PKL)

Ankit failed to perform in the previous game against Bengal Warriors, having gone without earning a point. However, he was the star defender for the Pirates in the previous two games. He has earned nine tackle points in as many successful tackles.

He claimed a High 5 in his debut game, and with a 41% tackle success rate, he is one of the fine choices as the vice-captain.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action against Bengal Warriors (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar, the “Do-or-Die” specialist, atop the most DOD raid points with nine raid points to his name. He has earned a total of 32 points in 25 successful raids and now ranks among the top 10 raiders of this season. He also has two Super 10s in his kitty, including one in the previous game.

With 44% raid success rate, Sachin will be a top choice as the captain/vice-captain of your MUM vs PAT Dream11 teams.

