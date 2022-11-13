MUM vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 76

U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates in the 76th game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Sunday (November 13) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Both teams are coming off emphatic results. The Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30 for their fifth straight win. A dominant defensive performance led by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and a solid nine-point haul for Rohit Gulia on his return to the team inspired the Pirates.

Meanwhile, U Mumba clinched a thrilling Maharastra derby 35-34, thanks to a heroic last raid from Ashish. However, it was the returning Guman Singh who stole the show with his Super 10.

MUM vs PAT Match Details

The Season 3 finalists will lock horns in the first game of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUM vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 76

Date and Time: November 13, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

MUM vs PAT Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Patna Pirates Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

MUM vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar/Mohit, Rahul Sethpal/Heidarali Ekrami, Surinder Singh/Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Rinku

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pirates

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 76

Raider - Ashish

It might be a surprise to see Ashish's name over Guman Singh or Sachin, but he has stepped up to the plate and delivered for U Mumba plenty of times this season. He has contributed both raid points and tackle points, which should continue here.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

After a lukewarm start to the season, last season's best defender seems to have hit peak form, picking back-to-back High Fives.

All-Rounder - Monu

With a lack of better starting alternatives, Monu looks the best all-round option, and to his credit, he has been delivering plenty of points, mostly defensively.

MUM vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Ashish

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 76

Player Name Ashish Guman Singh Sachin Tanwar Mohammedreza Chiyaneh Sunil

MUM vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

With four viable raiding options available in Rohit Gulia, Guman Singh, Sachin, and Ashish, it's important to make the best decision on which three or two of those raiders are picked.

Also, Surinder is not included in the suggestions, as he missed the last game. However, if that was only a rest and he's back for this game, he's someone to get for sure.

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rinku, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Khaler

All-Rounders: Monu

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ashish

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Ashish

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil, Harendra Kumar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

All-Rounders: Monu

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, and Ashish

Captain: Guman Singh | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Poll : 0 votes