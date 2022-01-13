MUM vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 52

Pro Kabaddi League fans will witness a Maharashtrian derby in the 52nd match of the season as U Mumba gear up to lock horns with Puneri Paltan.

Both teams will be desperate for a win. The Mumbai-based franchise are currently fifth in the points table with 25 points from eight matches. They have registered three wins, two losses and three draws this season so far.

On the other side, Puneri Paltan are 11th in the standings, having lost five of their eight fixtures. The Nitin Tomar-led outfit has a score difference of -29 in the PKL after eight matches.

While the Mumbai-based franchise is above Puneri Paltan on the points table, they do not have the momentum on their side. The season two champs suffered a 20-point defeat in their last game against the Patna Pirates.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have a ton of momentum, having crushed defending champions the Bengal Warriors by 17 points in their last outing. Paltan will be keen to continue in the same vein tonight.

Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Match 52, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 13, 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ashish Sangwan, Prathap S, Rinku HC.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Bhardwaj, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Aslam Inamdar, Abhishek Singh, Mohit Goyat, Prathap S.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Bhardwaj, Rinku HC, Baldev Singh, Ashish Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Rinku HC | Vice-Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj

Edited by Ritwik Kumar