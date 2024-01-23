MUM vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 23, 2024

The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will host the 85th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan on Tuesday, January 23.

U Mumba lost twice against Dabang Delhi this season, both times by a six-point margin (34-40 & 33-39). Guman Singh bagged a Super-10, while Surinder Singh and Sombir earned three tackle points.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan bounced back against Gujarat Giants (34-24) after a 36-34 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the star player with nine points against the Paltam, including a High 5 and three raid points.

Mumba and Puneri met during the Bengaluru leg, where the latter won 43-32. On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the your MUM vs PUN Dream11 team.

#3 Gaurav Khatri (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar and Gaurav Khatri (right) super tackled Sonu Jaglan (Credits: PKL)

With a 67% tackle success rate, Gaurav Khatri has been one of the best defenders of Puneri Paltan. He has claimed 43 tackle points from 42 successful tackles, including one Super tackle. He also has four High-5s.

Gaurav secured three tackle points against Mumba this season and will look to grab a few more in the upcoming game.

#2 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 14.5 credits

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat has been a fine raider for Puneri Paltan. He has made contributions in both departments, scoring 79 raid points and 18 tackle points. He earned six raid points and one tackle point in the previous game against Gujarat Giants.

Moreover, Mohit secured nine raid points and three tackle points, including one Super tackle, in the reverse fixture against U Mumba.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 15.5 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh claiming a touch point. (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been one of the most consistent players of PKL10 with the most successful tackles (50). He's coming off a second-best performance this season against the Giants. He claimed his fifth High-5 and also bagged three raid points.

Chiyaneh was involved in three successful tackles against U Mumba in the reverse fixture, making him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your MUM vs PUN Dream11 fantasy team.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Gaurav Khatri Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 0 votes