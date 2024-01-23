MUM vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 86

The U Mumba will take on the Puneri Paltan in the second Maharashtra derby of PKL 10 in the only fixture on Tuesday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The first Maharashtra derby took place early on in the season, with the Paltan winning 43-32. A similar result is expected this time around as well, considering both teams' form.

The Paltan recovered well from their defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers last week by beating the Gujarat Giants 34-24 in their last outing, with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh the star once again.

Meanwhile, the U Mumba suffered their fourth defeat in five matches in their last outing, going down 33-39 to Dabang Delhi KC.

Injuries seem to have forced them to chop and change their starting seven once again. While their defence is doing a tad better now, they're struggling to perform as well as they did earlier in the season in the raiding department, with Zafardanesh having a couple of tough outings.

MUM vs PUN Match Details

Match: MUM vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 86

Date and Time: January 23, 2024; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (c), Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Jai Bhagwan/Pranay Rane.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (c), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Sanket Sawant.

MUM vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 86

Raider - Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat edges Guman Singh out for this one due to his higher involvement in tackles as well as being in the team that's likely to get more all-outs. The U Mumba's defence is also significantly weaker than the Paltan's, increasing the chances of Guman putting in unsuccessful raids.

Defender - Gaurav Khatri

Gaurav Khatri in the Paltan right corner has been a silent assassin all season with a very high tackle success rate of 67 percent. He very rarely gets a tackle wrong, and with U Mumba possessing several left raiders in their ranks, he seems set for a High 5 in this match.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Who else, but the Iranian, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, in the all-rounders slot? He's the best defender in the league with 51 tackle points in only 13 matches, and he also has 20 raid points on top of that. He's the best Dream11 pick in PKL and the best captain.

MUM vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohit Goyat

Gaurav Khatri/Guman Singh

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 86

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Goyat, Guman Singh, Gaurav Khatri, and Aslam Inamdar.

MUM vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Picking more than two U Mumba players in itself will be a differential selection for this Maharashtra derby, which sounds one-sided on paper. The Puneri Paltan are flying, and no team apart from Jaipur, and Haryana earlier in the season, has found a way to stop them.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Gaurav Khatri in the two corners should have fun against the U Mumba raiders, who have lost their sting in the last few matches. The former is a must-have and the best captaincy pick on paper.

MUM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Gaurav Khatri, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Guman Singh and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

MUM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir, Sanket Sawant, and Gaurav Khatri.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Guman Singh.

Captain: Gaurav Khatri. | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.