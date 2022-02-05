MUM vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Tamil Thaliavas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95

U Mumba will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 95th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season on Saturday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the clash.

U Mumba are seventh in the PKL standings with 43 points from 15 games. They have five wins, draws and losses this season. A win against the Thalaivas will see them break into the top half of the points table.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are one spot above the Mumbai-based team. They have 44 points from 15 games, having won five and lost four games. Their six other games ended in draws. A win on Saturday will see them move into fourth position in the points table.

Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of contrasting results in their previous outings, though. U Mumba lost to Puneri Paltan by two points. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, beat Telugu Titans by 18 points. The Thalaivas are on a two-match winning streak, and will look to continue that against the team from Mumbai.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 95, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, Saturday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, M Abhishek, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Rinku HC, Sahil Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Singh.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar, Fazel Atrachali, M Abishek, Mohit, Manjeet, Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Ajinkya Pawar.

