MUM vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 17, 2023

The upcoming 28th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 fixture will feature a face-off between U Mumba (MUM) and Tamil Thalaivas (TAM). The contest is set to take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, with the game starting at 9 pm IST.

U Mumba got back to winning ways in the previous game on the back of two back-to-back defeats. They secured a narrow win against the Patna Pirates with a scoreline of 42-40.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh stood out in the raiding department, accumulating 13 raid points, with Guman Singh and Vishwath V contributing eight points each.

Similarly, the Tamil Thalaivas made a comeback in their recent game after facing defeat from the Bengal Warriors in their previous encounter. They clinched a tight victory against the Telugu Titans with a score of 38-36.

Narendar emerged as their top raider, securing 10 points, while Sahil Gulia showcased defensive prowess with seven successful tackles.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 14.0 credits

Sahil Gulia of Tamil Thalaivas (credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia has proven to be the standout defender for the Tamil Thalaivas in the ongoing season. He has executed 11 successful tackles, accumulating a total of 12 points. Sahil secured a High 5 in the previous game, including a Super tackle, further highlighting his impactful contributions to the team's defensive efforts.

Overall, with a 67% tackle strike rate, Sahil stands out as one of the top choices for the role of captain/vice-captain of your MUM vs TAM Dream11 team.

#2 Narendar Kandola (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Narendar Kandola in action (Credits: PKL)

Narendar Kandola has been consistently earning crucial points for the Thalaivas with his raiding prowess. He has claimed a Super 10 and also has one Super Raid to his name. Last game, he missed his Super 10 by a point.

Additionally, Narendar has also been involved in three successful tackles, earning him as many points. So, a raider-cum-defender like him will be a smart choice for the position of captain or vice-captain position in your MUM vs TAM Dream11 team.

#1 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 13.5 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action against Patna Pirates (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, the rising star, has consistently made headlines from the very beginning of his debut season. He has been regularly performing in the raiding department, earning 36 points from 30 successful raids.

Notably, he achieved his second Super 10 in the recent game against the Pirates, and he aims to replicate this success in the upcoming match.

Zafardanesh has also displayed defensive prowess with two successful tackles to his credit. With an impressive 56% strike rate, he has emerged as a key player to keep an eye on in the MUM vs TAM Dream11 match.