MUM vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 94

U Mumba will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 94th game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday (November 22) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans stunned Mumba 32-26 in their last game. An off day in defence saw Mumba falter as Siddharth Desai and co. made them pay. They also had a high number of unsuccessful raids, something they will look to trim down against the Thalaivas.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivas picked up a crucial 35-30 win against Bengal Warriors. Narender picked up a Super 10 and received fair support from Ajinkya Pawar. A High Five for Sagar and more tackle points spread around helped them get a much-needed five points.

MUM vs TAM Match Details

U Mumba and the Thalaivas will face off in the first game of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUM vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 94

Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs TAM Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: L L W W L

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: W D L L W

MUM vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Mohit, Surinder Singh/Vishal Mane, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat is ruled out of PKL 2022.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu/Himanshu Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, M Abhishek

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 94

Raider - Narender

Closing out the list of the top five raiders of PKL 9 at the moment is Narender. The youngster has scored 162 raid points in only five games and comes into this game in good form.

Defender - Rinku

Rinku has stepped in to fill the leadership void both as a captain and as a defender for U Mumba. He will look to add to his 41 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Jai Bhagwan

Jai Bhagwan could be the only starting all-rounder in this game, and that should make him a very popular option.

MUM vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Ashish

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 94

Player Name Ashish Narender Rinku Jai Bhagwan Sagar

MUM vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It might be tough to fit the top three raiders from this game as well as the best defenders into one team. That might require using enablers like Vishal Mane or taking a punt on someone like Himanshu picking up points off the bench as a substitute. I'd stick with the in-form Narender for captaincy.

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rinku, Sagar, Kiran Laxman Magar

All-Rounders: Himanshu (Might not start, maybe a substitute)

Raiders: Narender, Ashish, Guman Singh

Captain: Narender | Vice-Captain: Sagar

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Rinku, Vishal Mane, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan

Raiders: Narender, Ashish

Captain: Narender. | Vice-Captain: Ashish

Poll : 0 votes