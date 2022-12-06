MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 122

U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi KC in the 122nd match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, December 6, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In what appears to be a very close race to the playoffs, this match is a must-win game for both sides, especially U Mumba.

Both teams come into this contest on the back of narrow defeats. While U Mumba lost 38-36 to the Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi were beaten 44-47 by the Puneri Paltan.

A disappointing effort from their defense let U Mumba down despite a solid raiding effort led by Pranay Rane. The same can be said about Dabang Delhi, with the Pune raiders running riot against their defense. Naveen Kumar's 16 raid points weren't enough to prevent defeat.

MUM vs DEL Match Details

U Mumba and Dabang Delhi will go head-to-head in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUM vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 122.

Date and Time: December 6, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs DEL Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: L L L W L

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: L D L W W

MUM vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan/Pranay Rane, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda/Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 122

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen will look to drive Delhi into the playoffs in these last two league games. He is expected to be at the top of his game.

Defender - Rinku

Rinku is the mainstay of the U Mumba defense and if Surinder Singh is absent once again, he will have to step up and deliver for his side to stand any chance of going through.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik looks to be hitting his free-flowing raiding stride once more. While there are lots of options to choose from in the all-rounders' section, he is among the best.

MUM vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Ashish

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 122

Player Name Ashish Naveen Kumar Rinku Ashu Malik Vijay Malik

MUM vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Considering the uncertainty around the U Mumba raiding unit, I'd put blind faith in Naveen Kumar and give him the captain's armband for this one.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku, and Sandeep Kumar Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Pranay Rane, and Ashish

Captain: Naveen Kumar. | Vice-Captain: Ashish

MUM vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal, Rinku, and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Ashish

Captain: Naveen Kumar. | Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik.

