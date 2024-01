MUR vs COV Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Murthal Magnets vs Chola Veerans Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 15

Murthal Magnets are all set to go face-to-face against the Chola Veerans in the 15th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition. Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry will play host to this exciting clash on Monday, January 15.

Murthal Magnets had a perfect start to the tournament as they thrashed the Aravalli Arrows 30-21 in their opening game.

The raiding duo of Rohit Rathee and Ankit Saharwa top-scored for the team as the pair picked up seven points each and helped the team get off to a winning start.

After a disappointing start, the Chola Veerans made a strong comeback in their next game as they registered a convincing 25-18 victory over the Himalayan Tahrs.

Sujith Sagar single-handedly destroyed the defensive unit of Tahrs as the raider notched up seven raid points in the game. He received brilliant support from Arunkumar Anjapuli, who picked up six points.

Match Details

Match: Murthal Magnets vs Chola Veerans, Match 15, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 15, 2024, at 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Murthal Magnets

Prince Kumar, Amit Naresh, Jasbir Satpal Dahiya, Ankush Dhoon, Sanjay Surjeet Kumar, Parvesh Kumar Rathee, Nitin Kuldeep Dalal, Shubham Raja Rathee, Sagar Sethpal, Ritik Radheshyam, Sonu Mahender, Amish Rathee, Akshay Kumar, Ujjwal, Rohit Jangra, Rohit Sukhbir Rautee, Ankit Saharwa, Deepak Singh, Hiamanshu Vijaykumar Lohchab, Aryan Rajesh Kumar

Chola Veerans

Gowtham Murgan, Pravinkumar Iyyanar, Mahindraprasad Dhandapani, A Balabharathi Ambedkar, Ieniyayan Vaithiyanthan, Vishwa Chandran, Monoghar Marimuthu, Sivakumar Anjapuli, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Vignesh Murgesan, Vignesh Babu, Vijay Rajangam Kumar, Dhanush Ezhumalai, Ramesh Perumal, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Ranjith Deivarangam, Sujith Sagar, Saran Sathiyadass, Girivelan Angappan, Gokulakrishnan Sekar

Probable Playing 7s

Murthal Magnets

Prince Kumar, Amish Rathee, Ankit Saharwa, Rohit Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee, Sonu Rathee, Akshay Rathee

Chola Veerans

Gowtham Murgan, Pravinkumar Iyyanar, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Vignesh Murgesan, Ramesh Perumal, Sivakumar Anjapuli, Sujith Sagar

MUR vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowtham Murgan, Amit Kumar Rathee, Amish Rathee, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Rohit Rathee, Sujith Sagar, Ankit Saharwa

Captain: Rohit Rathee, Vice-Captain: Amish Rathee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowtham Murgan, Amit Kumar Rathee, Amish Rathee, Rohit Rathee, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Sujith Sagar, Sivakumar Anjapuli

Captain: Sujith Sagar, Vice-Captain: Gowtham Murgan