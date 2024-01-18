MUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Murthal Magnets vs Hampi Heroes for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 30

Murthal Magnets and Hampi Heroes will clash against each other in the 30th game of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on January 18, Thursday.

Murthal Magnets are currently occupying the second spot in the rankings with four consecutive wins, bagging 24 points. They have a score difference of 67 and would be eyeing the pole position in the near future.

On the other hand, Hampi Heroes are in the 10th position in the tally with one win and four defeats, carrying nine points. They would be eyeing to maintain consistency before the competition moves to the business end.

Match Details

Match: Murthal Magnets vs Hampi Heroes, Match 30, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 18, 2024; 7:15 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Murthal Magnets

Akshay Kumar, Amish Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee, Amit Phougat, Ankit Dhull, Ankit Saharwa, Ashish Narwal, Karambir Thakur, Mayank Saini, Milan Dahiya, Navdeep Singh, Nitin Jangra, Prince Kumar, Rahul Rathee, Ritik Radheyshyam, Rohit Rathee, Sachin Kumar, Sagar Rawal, Sawan Khatri, Sonu Rathee.

Hampi Heroes

Abhishek Panwar, Ajay Yadav, Amit Kumar Rathee, Anuj Negi, Ayush Kumar, Bharath Ram, Chetan Rathod, Deva Nathan P, Gagan Gowda, Gautam Singh, Gourav Mahesh, Harish Ranganath, Hruthik Lp, Kapoor Sehrawat, Karambir Thakur, Kenchappa Chandaki, Kiran Bs, Kunal Tanwar, Madhu Kaveerappa, Narsimhamurthy R, Nikhil Nagar, Rahul Rathee, Rohit Mawai, Rupesh Sahu, S Krishna Kumar, Sachin Sc, Sai Prasad, Sawan Khatri, Shantanu Kumar Singh, Shashank B, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Somesh Kalasannavar, Sonu Rathee, Sudarshan B, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunil Ganesh N, Sunny Bhati, Suraj Choudhary, Teja Naik, Vikram Randhir, Vineet Mavi, Vinod Sandimani, Vishal Kumar, Vishal Tongad, Vishwas Pyarelal, Vivek Kumar.

Probable Playing Seven

Murthal Magnets

Ankit Saharwa, Sonu Rathee, Rohit Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee, Amish Rathee, Akshay Rathee, Prince Kumar

Hampi Heroes

Yashwanth, Shivanagouda Gaddenagouda, Shreyas Kumar, Hareesha T Puttaswamaiah, Chethan Nayak, Pradeep Pujari, Rakesh Gowda/Someshwara Darshan

MUR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreyas Kumar, Amit Kumar Rathee, Chethan Nayak, Sonu Rathee, Rakesh Gowda, Rohit Rathee, Ankit Saharwa

Captain: Rohit Rathee Vice-Captain: Sonu Rathee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreyas Kumar, Prince Kumar, Chethan Nayak, Sonu Rathee, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Saharwa, Someshwara Darshan

Captain: Ankit Saharwa Vice-Captain: Rakesh Gowda