MUS vs JAL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Mumbai Sahar vs Jalna District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 6

Mumbai Sahar will lock horns with Jalna District in the sixth match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024 on Wednesday, March 6, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

Both teams didn't have the best of the starts to their campaign, losing their respective season openers. Mumbai Sahar lost to Ahmednagar District 41-25, while Jalna District faced a defeat against Dhule District with a scoreline of 37-19.

They are placed seventh and eighth in the points table with zero points and a set difference of -16 and -18, respectively.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Sahar vs Jalna District, Match 6, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League

Date & Time: March 6, 2024; 11.45 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Shahar

Deep Borvadkar, Jatin Vinde, Pranil Mhatre, Pranay Rane, Vaishnav Suryavanshi, Raj Acharya, Rupesh Salunkhe, Jay Bagal, Omkar Yenpure, Sunny Koli, Jayesh Bhogle, Aniket Mastake, Viraj Singh, and Tushar Shinde.

Jalna District

Prakash Chavan, Akash Divate, Pravin Rathod, Sainath Kekan, Shubham Chavan, Virendra Mandlik, Vishan Chavan, Bhagavan Wagh, Umesh Yevle, Omraj Vkharde, Ajay Kalwane, Narayan Vaidya, Pravin Rathod, Sourabh Dhamade, Ajay Rathod, Akash Rathod, Aniket Nagre, Dipak Jadhav, Dishant Ade, Ganesh Barawal, Krushna Rathod, Lakhn Adhe, Rahul Rathod, Rohit Binniwale, Sunil Rathod, Yogesh Chavan, and Yuvraj Jadhav.

Probable Playing 7s

Mumbai Shahar

Rupesh Salunkhe, Jay Bagal, Omkar Yenpure, Viraj Singh, Tushar Shinde, Jatin Vinde, and Vaishnav Suryavanshi.

Jalna District

Sunil Rathod, Yogesh Chavan, Ajay Rathod, Dipak Jadhav, Shubham Chavan, Umesh Yevle, and Prakash Chavan.

MUS vs JAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rupesh Salunkhe, Jay Bagal, Tushar Shinde, Omkar Yenpure, Dipak Jadhav, Sunil Rathod, and Viraj Singh.

Captain: Omkar Yenpure | Vice-captain: Sunil Rathod

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rupesh Salunkhe, Umesh Yevle, Tushar Shinde, Yogesh Chavan, Ajay Rathod, Sunil Rathod, and Jatin Vinde.

Captain: Tushar Shinde | Vice-captain: Rupesh Salunkhe