Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: 'Lesser gametime for Manjeet Chhillar is a result of testing young blood for Asian Games,' says India coach Srinivas Reddy

Manjeet Chhillar's absence from the court has finally found an answer from India's coach Srinivas Reddy.

Srinivas Reddy (left) and Manjeet Chhillar (right).

An upbeat Indian team put up yet another masterclass as they decimated a listless Pakistan team to register a hat-trick of victories, storming into the semifinals of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 with a convincing 41-17 victory over the arch-rivals in the second meeting of the two teams in this tournament.

Coming into the contest at the back of a dominating win over Kenya, India made a crucial change ahead of the game as Rohit Kumar found a place in place of Monu Goyat, a move that proved rich dividends as Rohit handed India the early momentum in the early minutes of the game on with a magnificent super raid on which the Ajay Thakur-led side capitalized to steal the game away from Pakistan.

However, the spotlight fell on Monu Goyat, who was substituted in the second half of the game in place of Rohit Kumar. Monu notched up seven raid points from six raids to finish as the best raider from the game and overshadowed the performances of Ajay Thakur and Rishank Devadiga, both of whom amassed six raid points on the day.

While the Indian team went on a riot, veteran all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar watched the proceedings from the benches, surprisingly benched in all the three matches so far.

Speaking on the decision to bench him for all three matches, India's coach Srinivas Reddy said "I have watched Manjeet Chhillar grow over the years and perform at the national level. My focus now lies on training and giving confidence to the next-in-line players, ones who will follow Manjeet's footsteps," and added, "As long as there is no competition in the team for a particular spot in the team, there is no fun and learning."

"Manjeet is undoubtedly a world-class all-rounder but I am looking to give the youngsters a chance to shine and give them the required confidence to form a formidable side ahead of the Asian Games and that is the only reason why you have not seen Manjeet featuring in any of the games played so far," Reddy added to which skipper Ajay Thakur signed off by saying that the main area of focus is building a platform for the future owing to which some big players have missed out on a lot of game time.