NAN vs BED Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Nanded District vs Beed District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 7

Nanded District will take on Beed District in the seventh match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Wednesday, March 6. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Nanded District are fourth in the standings with five points and a set difference of two. They won their season opener against Ratnagiri District by a couple of points, thanks to Yakum Arsalan Pathan's brilliance. The youngster bagged 13 raid points and a couple of tackle points.

Beed District, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table with five points and a set difference of three. They defeated Raigad District by three points, with the final score reading 41-38.

Rahul Teke (18 raid points and one tackle point) and Shankar Maighane (nine raid points and one tackle point) were the star performers for Beed District on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: Nanded District vs Beed District, Match 7, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League

Date & Time: March 6, 2024; 2.45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Nanded District

Aryan Dhawale, Shakti Shedmake, Pankaj Rathod, Sourabh Rathod, Mayur Awargand, Swapnil Rathod, Nisar Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Shubham Elegave, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, Shrikant Kurhade, Vishal Bedake, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Yash Wankhedee, and Omkar Wadikar.

Beed District

Abhijit Garje, Dinesh Garje, Pavan Khande, Rahul Teke, Riyaj Shekh, Rushikesh Zambare, Sagar Gagdaie, Sanket Chaudhari, Sourabh Rathod, Umesh Garje, Shankar Maighane, Akash Rathod, Baig Aade, Dhyaneshwar Dhapse, Sandesh Deshmukh, Shashikant Dhas, Shubham Garje, Tejas Zagade, Ganesh Yadav, and Ravindra Rathod.

Probable Playing 7s

Nanded District

Shakti Shedmake, Pankaj Rathod, Sourabh Rathod, Nisar Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, and Yakum Arsalan Pathan.

Beed District

Rahul Teke, Sanket Chaudhari, Akash Rathod, Tejas Zagade, Shankar Maighane, Sandesh Deshmukh, and Shashikant Dhas.

NAN vs BED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sourabh Rathod, Tejas Zagade, Nisar Pathan, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Shankar Maighane, Rahul Teke, and Sanket Chaudhari.

Captain: Yakum Arsalan Pathan | Vice-captain: Rahul Teke

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sourabh Rathod, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, Sandesh Deshmukh, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Rahul Teke, and Pankaj Rathod.

Captain: Mitesh Kadam | Vice-captain: Sourabh Rathod