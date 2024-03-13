NAS vs DSV Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Nashik District vs Dharashiv District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 36

Nashik District will go head to head with Dharashiv District in the 36th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 in Pool B at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, on Wednesday, March 13.

Nashik District are currently standing in sixth place, with a loss to Kolhapur District by 33-37, racking up only one point at a score difference of minus four. They would be eyeing to get back to winning ways.

Dharashiv District, on the other hand, are ranked fifth with a defeat to Latur District by 31-35. They are carrying a total of one point with a score difference of minus four. They would be hoping to turn the tables in this big encounter.

Match Details

Match: Nashik District vs Dharashiv District, Match 36, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 13, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Nashik District

Pawan Bhor, Dayaneshwar Shelke, Krushna Pansare, Kuldeep Sonawane, Prasad Patait, Rohit Patel, Rushikesh Gadakh, Sahil Nile, Shashikant Barkand, Sujal Pawar, Ganesh Gite, Ishwar Pathade, Omkar Pokale, Hemant Sansare, Shivparesh Thore, Tejas Suryavanshi, Harish Kekan, Jayesh Patil, Shivkumar Borgode, and Siddhant Sandanshiv.

Dharashiv District

Aabujr Hattiwale, Dipak Rathod, Nilesh Vhare, Dipak Rathod, Nikhil Rathod, Swabhiman Shinde, Swapnil Ingle, Aniket Bharti, Ashitosh Waghmare, Atul Jadhav, Abhishek Thodsare, Amir Shaikh, Jagdish Kale, Harshad Babar, Sandeep Magar, Sanjay Sathe, Abhijeet Devare, Ravi Dhumal, Sahil Jaradkar, Suhas Babar.

Probable Playing 7s

Nashik District

Shivkumar Borgode, Shashikant Barkand, Ishwar Pathade, Pawan Bhor, Omkar Pokale, Siddhant Sandanshiv, Ganesh Gite

Dharashiv District

Nilesh Vhare, Jagdish Kale, Suhas Babar, Dipak Rathod, Abhijeet Devare, Harshad Babar, Sanjay Sathe

NAS vs DSV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omkar Pokale, Siddhant Sandanshiv, Jagdish Kale, Shashiknat Barkand, Nilesh Vhare, Shivkumar Borgode, Ravi Dhumal

Captain: Omkar Pokale, Vice Captain: Shivkumar Borgode

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omkar Pokale, Ganesh Gite, Jagdish Kale, Ishwar Pathade, Nilesh Vhare, Shivkumar Borgode, Pawan Bhor

Captain: Nilesh Vhare, Vice Captain: Jagdish Kale