Neo Kabaddi League: The next big Kabaddi league

Starting from 10th August 2018!

On July 26th 2014, the game of Kabaddi got its acknowledgement to the world in the name of Pro Kabaddi League which was intended to revolutionise this rural sport played on (13×10m) court. Five seasons later, PKL is the biggest league in India in terms of number of franchises and second highest viewed sporting event in India after IPL. It has not only been a dependable career option for youths but this game has enabled a lot of fan following to the sport which no one thought would proceed beyond being played on soil.

In association with Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Sports Tech India has commenced a new Kabaddi league in India in the name of Neo Kabaddi League. Kabaddians around India are assured to witness action-packed raiding skills and breath-holding defensive adroitness on the mat with the advancement of modern Kabaddi. Starting from 10th August 2018, the league will comprise of 8 teams of 8 different states categorized under two groups. 120 players are classified in the teams who'll battle it out not only for their prestige and glory but also the Neo Kabaddi League trophy.

The complete team list is mentioned below:

• Haryana Hornets

• Delhi Dragons

• U.P. Warriors

• Punjab Pandas

• Bhopal Bulls

• Tamil Tigers

• Maharashtra Lions

• Rajasthan Rage

Kabaddi has transpired many young players who take Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal and Surender Nada as their role models. The fire inside these lads shows how the future of Kabaddi is in safe hands. Just like VIVO PKL 5 saw the rise of new young talents like Sachin Tanwar, Surinder Singh and Nitin Rawal, Neo Kabaddi League promises its players to showcase their hidden abilities and most probably evolve themselves as the next Ajay, Pardeep or Surender.

This awaited event will be broadcasted live on National TV as well as will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook as well. Sports Tech India is also known to have launched Haryana Premier Kabaddi League which had received a positive response in its initial season. The league is committed to providing the necessary accessories to its players including their own merchandise and the coaching staffs who will be provided with the necessary accommodation.

The winners will be awarded with ₹10 lakhs and runner-ups with ₹5 lakhs. The 3rd and 4th placed teams will earn ₹2.5 lakhs and the rest group staged teams bagging ₹25,000 each. The term #DekhDesiAttitude is associated with showcasing of aggressive play and cheerfulness which the newcomers are always excited to depict. Mr. Shiva Rawal of Sports India Tech is the chairman who believes this league will further enhance Kabaddi to greater heights.

Nevertheless, 20 days consisting of 27 matches is dawning upon the fans and their excitement which will surely be a treat to watch. It is clear that Kabaddi won't stop evolving and this initiative might see Kabaddi bloom in Olympics in the years ahead.