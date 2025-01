Nepal Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

Nepal Kabaddi League 2025 will be played from January 17 to 31 at the NSC Covered Hall in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu. The six teams competing in the tournament are Kathmandu Mavericks, Pokhara Lakers, Biratnagar Bandits, Dhangadhi Wildcats, Himalayan Riders, and Janakpur Knights.

The group stage will be followed by the playoffs stage, which includes Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final. The Nepal Kabaddi League 2025 summit clash will be played on Friday (January 31).

Nepal Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule and match timings (all times in IST)

Friday, January 17

Match 1 - Kathmandu Mavericks vs Pokhara Lakers, 5:45 pm

Saturday, January 18

Match 2 - Biratnagar Bandits vs Dhangadhi Wildcats, 5:45 pm

Match 3 - Himalayan Riders vs Janakpur Knights, 6:45 pm

Sunday, January 19

Match 4 - Biratnagar Bandits vs Kathmandu Mavericks, 5:45 pm

Match 5 - Pokhara Lakers vs Himalayan Riders, 6:45 pm

Monday, January 20

Match 6 - Dhangadhi Wildcats vs Janakpur Knights, 5:45 pm

Tuesday, January 21

Match 7 - Kathmandu Mavericks vs Himalayan Riders, 5:45 pm

Match 8 - Janakpur Knights vs Biratnagar Bandits, 6:45 pm

Wednesday, January 22

Match 9 - Dhangadhi Wildcats vs Pokhara Lakers, 5:45 pm

Thursday, January 23

Match 10 - Dhangadhi Wildcats vs Kathmandu Mavericks, 5:45 pm

Match 11 - Janakpur Knights vs Pokhara Lakers, 6:45 pm

Friday, January 24

Match 12 - Himalayan Riders vs Biratnagar Bandits, 5:45 pm

Match 13 - Kathmandu Mavericks vs Janakpur Knights, 6:45 pm

Saturday, January 25

Match 14 - Himalayan Riders vs Dhangadhi Wildcat, 5:45 pm

Match 15 - Pokhara Lakers vs Biratnagar Bandits, 6:45 pm

Monday, January 27

Qualifier 1 - TBD vs TBD, 5:45 pm

Eliminator - TBD vs TBD, 6:45 pm

Wednesday, January 29

Qualifiers 2 - TBD vs TBD, 6:45 pm

Friday, January 31

Final - TBD vs TBD, 6:45 pm

Nepal Kabaddi League 2025: Live-streaming details

Kasthamandap Television Gold will broadcast the Nepal Kabaddi League 2025 in the country. The tournament will not be broadcast live in India.

