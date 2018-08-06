Nepali Kabaddi Team announces 12-member men's squad for Asian Games 2018

Vijay Sain

Nepali Kabaddi Team with the Indian Kabaddi Team during the previous edition of South Asian Games.

Kabaddi is a sport which hasn't emerged from the shadows in the beautiful country of Nepal. Even though several efforts have been tried and tested, Kabaddi hasn't been a part of the "mainstream" here because of the attraction of other games such as Football and Cricket.

An official from the Nepali Kabaddi Team revealed a 12-member men's squad for the upcoming Jakarta Asian Games 2018 with Tara Singh Bhat as the head coach and Arvind Jha as the team's manager. Veteran player Sanjay Shrestha's exclusion from the team appeared to be a surprise as Sanjay was a former captain of the team.

Players namely Sanjay Shrestha, Lal Mohar Yadav, Kalyan Bhujel, and Jay Bahadur Bohara were a part of Nepali players who were auctioned at the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 auctions. However, only Sanjay Shrestha hailing from Janakpur, Nepal was signed at the base price of ₹8 lakhs by Puneri Paltan who'll be looking to leave an impressive mark in India's biggest Kabaddi league.

After an enormous gap of 19 years and 8 months, Nepali Kabaddi Team will be stepping on a Kabaddi mat once again in the Asian Games. Back in 1990 when Asian Games commenced in Beijing, China, Nepal ranked 4th in the points table at the time Kabaddi was only played on the soil. In 1994, Nepal ranked 5th position and in 1998, Nepal withdrew their participation from the Asian Games in the middle because of some technical issues and only played 4 out of 6 scheduled games.

Nepal was the silver medal holder in the Kabaddi tournament held in 2017 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the recent days, however, the Nepali players have uplifted their gameplay in the sport of Kabaddi. They surprised many Kabaddians around the world when they won the bronze medal in 2010 South Asian Games. Not long ago in the International Invitational Men's Kabaddi Tournament in 2017, Nepal secured a second place finish that has given a small ray of hope to elevate Kabaddi in the years to come.

An experienced veteran, Mahesh Bohara will be looking to lead his team to a deserving recognition.

Nepal's training camp is held at Mahendranagar which is located in the Far Western Development Region. A newly appointed captain, Mahesh Bohara, and player Bijay Chand are a part of Tribhuvan Army Club which is a departmental army club of Nepal. Nepali Kabaddi Team also comprises of Lal Mohar Yadav and Mahesh Mondal as experienced campaigners and a mix of fresh new talents brings stable consistency in the squad. Here is the squad of the team which will be chasing their first ever medal in the upcoming Asian Games 2018.

• Mahesh Bohara (Captain)

• Durga Kumal

• Bijay Chand

• Lal Mohar Yadav

• Ranjit

• Nageshwor Tharu

• Bhupendra Chand

• Amit Kunwar

• Sagar Chaudhary

• Mahesh Mondal

• Kumar Lama

• Ashok Thapa Magar