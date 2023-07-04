24 women shortlisted for National Kabaddi coaching camp ahead of Asian Games 2023

Asian Games is around the corner and Sports Authority of India (SAI) is making sure to bring out the best amongst the athletes in all disciplines. The National Camps are being held regularly as well.

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India is all set to host the Kabaddi National coaching camp for senior women. SAI has approved the camp and will take care of the full cost of the camp.

According to the official release from SAI, 24 players have been selected for the national camp. There will be three women coaches and as many assistants to overlook the camp.

The camp will take place from July 5 to 26 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Just like senior women, senior men will also sweat it out ahead of the Asian Games. The SAI earlier announced a 24-member men's team along with three coaches and as many support staff. They will practice in Bengaluru.

Before this, the Indian women's Kabaddi team underwent training at SAI Center Gandhinagar from May 8 to 22.

Later on June 18, 2023, SAI conducted a trial to select the core probable players for the 19th Asian Games for both men and women.

The trial for the Women's Kabaddi team took place at SAI Center in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, while the trial for the men's team took place at SAI Center in Bengaluru on June 20.

The Asian Games will take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou in China.

The 24-member squad for the National Kabaddi coaching camp

Players: Akshima, Anjali, Gale Singh, Antim Togadia, Harjeet, Muskan Malik, Neha, Nidhi Sharma, Payel Chowdhury, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, R.Sathya, Rajrani Player, Renu, Ritu Negi, Sakshi Kumari, Sakshi Sharma, Snehal Shinde, Sonali Shingate, Surasree Pakira, and Sushma Sharma.

Stand By: Kavita, Prachi

Coaches: Sunil Dabad, Neea, Satyawanti

Support Staff: Pearl Doiphode (Physiotherapist), Varinder Singh Sandhu (Strength and Conditioning Trainer), Monika Kakadiya (Masseuse)

Poll : 0 votes