33rd Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 for Girls: When and where to watch the tournament?

Bihar State Kabaddi Federation (BSKF) is all set to host the 33rd Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 for Girls under the guidance of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.

The 33rd edition of the prestigious campaign will be played from March 31, Sunday, and the grand finale is scheduled to take place at the same venue on April 3, Wednesday.

The competition will act as an ideal platform for the budding players of the sport to prove their worth and make it big. This tournament will also give an opportunity for coaches and talent scouts to keep an eye on the best performers.

All sides will take part in a single round-robin format before the knockouts and the final. Top performances in the tournament could potentially pave the way for players’ enrollment in kabaddi academies, offering them a pathway to pursue a professional career in the sport.

The opening ceremony of the event will have the President of Bihar State Kabaddi Federation, Anjani Kumar Singh as its chief guest. Furthermore, renowned kabaddi players Tejaswini Bai and Sachin Tanwar will also be a part of the event.

Meanwhile, Haryana emerged victorious in the 32nd Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 for Girls after beating Tamil Nadu 43-27 in the grand finale.

Additionally, the 33rd Sub-Junior National Kabaddi Championship for boys took place from March 16 to 19 in Motihari, organized by BSKF. In this campaign, Harayan secured the Gold medal after defeating SAI in the final, while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh claimed the bronze medal.

33rd Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 for Girls: When to watch?

33rd Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 for Girls: Where to watch?

Kabaddi fans in India can watch the live telecast of the 33rd Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 for Girls on the Kabaddi 24×7 & 365 Live YouTube channel. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.