49th Junior National Kabaddi Championship to be held in February 2024, PKL teams to scout for young talents from the tournament

With the rising interest of sports lovers inclined towards Kabaddi, the officials are taking measures to boost the sport in the country. One such development took place on Friday as the schedule for the 49th Junior National Girls and Boys Kabaddi Championships was announced.

According to the details, the tournament kicks off on February 1, 2024, and will close the curtains on February 4. Janardan Singh Gehlot Kabaddi ground located in Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, is all set to host the tournament.

The tournament will feature a wide pool of young kabaddi sensations in both categories. It offers an opportunity not only for the players to showcase their skills, but also for the officials to keep an eye on the young talent, and draft them in the upcoming seasons of the prestigious Kabaddi tournaments.

As Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 continues in a full-fledged manner, the PKL selectors are likely to find rising stars from the 49th Junior National Kabaddi Championships. It is expected that the top-tier talent of this tournament may make it to the impending seasons of the PKL.

49th Junior National Kabaddi Championships trials to take place on January 7

Notably, the Manipur Kabaddi Association will hold trials for the Junior tournament. The girls and the boys' teams will gather at MUC Playground Moirangkampu on January 7 to prove their mettle. The trials are scheduled to begin at 8 AM IST.

Moreover, these trials will allow the officials to determine the best talent to finalize the squads for the Championships.

Those associations and units who took part in the last season at Veto Playground will take part in the state-level Kabaddi Championship.

As far as the conditions are concerned, the male participants must be 80 kg or under, whereas, all female participants should weigh 65 kg or under as of January 4.

The players and officials alike anticipate the trials, further leading to the Junior Championships, and eventually into the prestigious PKL. As far as the PKL 10 is concerned, Puneri Paltan are leading the charts with eight out of nine wins. They are followed by Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Dabang Delhi on the table, respectively.