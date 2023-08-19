6 players earn NYP contracts from PKL teams ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction

PKL 2023 Auction will take place on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai. Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi auction, all teams received an opportunity to nominate New Young Players (NYP) to their squads.

The NYP category of players features the rising stars of the kabaddi world, who are aged between 18 to 22 years. They are eligible for NYP contracts in PKL if they have never participated in the Pro Kabaddi Auction before.

Last season's runners-up Puneri Paltan have nominated four players to their squad in the NYP category. Right corner defender Dadaso Pujari, raider Nitin Kumar, right cover Tushar Adhavadhe and left corner defender Vaibhav Kamble are the four new players of Pune.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas have added two players in the NYP category. The first is Karnataka-based raider Gagan Gowda. He performed brilliantly in the Yuva Kabaddi Series, where he was among the top raiders with over 200 points to his name.

Playing for the Hampi Heroes team, Gagan also won the 'Most Effective Raider of the Season' award in the Yuva Kabaddi Series summer edition of 2023.

UP Yoddhas also roped in Shivam Choudhary in the NYP category ahead of PKL 2023

Another signing made by the UP Yoddhas in the New Young Players (NYP) category is young raider Shivam Choudhary. He impressed the team management of the Yoddhas in the trials and earned a nomination to the franchise's NYP category.

While Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas have nominated six players in the NYP category so far for the 10th PKL season, the other 10 franchises are yet to make any official announcements. The auction is less than one month away. It will be interesting to see if any other players earn NYP contracts.

Complete list of NYP players for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Puneri Paltan: Dadaso Pujari, Nitin Kumar, Tushar Adhavadhe and Vaibhav Kamble.

UP Yoddhas: Shivam Choudhary and Gagan Gowda.